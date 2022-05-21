From Arjun Kapoor to Ali Fazal, these Bollywood stars could get married this year

Following Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, fans are now turning their attention to the B-town lovebirds who may be following the secret wedding trend. From Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, here’s a look at the celebrity couples slated to tie the knot this year.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a long time. Reportedly, this couple is planning to get married in November or December this year. In addition to close friends, family members will be involved in this wedding. However, there is still no official confirmation from him.

Nayanthara has been dating director Vignesh Shivan for quite some time now. They are ready to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. The couple are said to have planned to marry next June at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, only a few close friends and family will attend her wedding. However, the official statement from this couple is also awaited.

After playing hide and seek for a long time, Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty made her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul official at the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. According to some information, the actress will marry in December this year. They say this wedding will be a big deal. However, Ahan had dismissed all these reports in an interview with a news portal.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a relationship for many years and they always talk about it openly. The couple was due to get married in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding. According to some information, the actor will get married this year. However, he has so far neither announced nor confirmed such information.

Jackky Bhagnani expressed his love for actress Rakul Preet Singh in a romantic post on his 31st birthday. Since then, rumors of their marriage have been swirling around. However, the actress denied all these reports in an interview with a news portal. She is fully focused on her work these days. Rakul also assured her fans that whenever this happens, she will be the first to talk about it.