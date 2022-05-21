Paloma Thakeria, daughter of Poonam Dhillon, will make her Bollywood debut; All about it

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon captivated his fans by giving wonderful performances in movies like Karma, Kala Pattar and increasingly his daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is set to make her Bollywood debut. On May 21, 2022, Rajshri Films announced the casting of Paloma opposite Rajveer Deolon, her social media handle, stating “a memorable journey begins”.

Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria is ready to make her Bollywood debut

On May 21, Sooraj Barjatyas’ production house, Rajshri Productions, announced that it was ready to cast Sunny Deols’ younger son, Rajveer Deol, alongside Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon. The caption under the post read, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshris next, directed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins.”

PalomaThakeria Dhillon reposted the update with the caption, Pinch me.

Poonam Dhillon says she is “proud” of her daughter

Actor Poonam Dhillon also took to the photo blogging site to share the exciting news. The 60-year-old shared an adorable photo of her daughter dressed in ethnic attire as she poses for a photo. In the first photo, Paloma is wearing a blue-colored lehenga choli, while the second features her close-up photo. Congratulating her daughter, Poonam Dhillon wrote in the caption, “Congratulations [email protected] on your awesome launch with the most prestigious @rajshrifilms#[email protected]”

She even expressed how proud she is of Paloma for her incredible hard work and talent. “Your incredible hard work, commitment and talent is being rewarded with this magnificent launch. God bless you with super success and may you shine in all that you do. I love you!! So proud of you,” reads the legend.

In a recent chat with BollywoodHungama, director Avnish Barjatya spoke about the casting of his first director, stating that Paloma and Rajveer have great chemistry and sublime screen presence. He went on to say,

“She’s a perfect fit for my character. Her tremendous work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to work with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great on-screen chemistry together and play each other really well. They all love each other. two perfectly blended in their roles”.

Image: Instagram/@poonam_dhillon_