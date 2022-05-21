Entertainment
Paloma Thakeria, daughter of Poonam Dhillon, will make her Bollywood debut; All about it
Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon captivated his fans by giving wonderful performances in movies like Karma, Kala Pattar and increasingly his daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is set to make her Bollywood debut. On May 21, 2022, Rajshri Films announced the casting of Paloma opposite Rajveer Deolon, her social media handle, stating “a memorable journey begins”.
Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria is ready to make her Bollywood debut
On May 21, Sooraj Barjatyas’ production house, Rajshri Productions, announced that it was ready to cast Sunny Deols’ younger son, Rajveer Deol, alongside Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon. The caption under the post read, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshris next, directed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins.”
PalomaThakeria Dhillon reposted the update with the caption, Pinch me.
Poonam Dhillon says she is “proud” of her daughter
Actor Poonam Dhillon also took to the photo blogging site to share the exciting news. The 60-year-old shared an adorable photo of her daughter dressed in ethnic attire as she poses for a photo. In the first photo, Paloma is wearing a blue-colored lehenga choli, while the second features her close-up photo. Congratulating her daughter, Poonam Dhillon wrote in the caption, “Congratulations [email protected] on your awesome launch with the most prestigious @rajshrifilms#[email protected]”
She even expressed how proud she is of Paloma for her incredible hard work and talent. “Your incredible hard work, commitment and talent is being rewarded with this magnificent launch. God bless you with super success and may you shine in all that you do. I love you!! So proud of you,” reads the legend.
In a recent chat with BollywoodHungama, director Avnish Barjatya spoke about the casting of his first director, stating that Paloma and Rajveer have great chemistry and sublime screen presence. He went on to say,
“She’s a perfect fit for my character. Her tremendous work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to work with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great on-screen chemistry together and play each other really well. They all love each other. two perfectly blended in their roles”.
Image: Instagram/@poonam_dhillon_
get latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trends bollywood news. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/poonam-dhillons-daughter-paloma-thakeria-to-make-her-bollywood-debut-know-all-about-it-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Zardari slams Imran for his misogynistic remarks about Maryam May 21, 2022
- Another Bollywood rejection for NTR30 May 21, 2022
- Golden State Warriors ‘MVP’ Kevon Looney fuels classic third-quarter barrage to win Game 2 May 21, 2022
- Pete Davidson set to quit Saturday Night Live Baltimore Sun May 21, 2022
- Google could supplement the aging chip of the Pixel Watch with a coprocessor and ample RAM and storage May 21, 2022