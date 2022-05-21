sari dress: Cannes: the sari dress is a popular trend among Bollywood stars! | Hindi Movie News





Fashion lovers have a field day because their eyes are on Cannes. The prestigious film festival currently taking place has seen an array of gorgeous trends making a splash on the Côte d’Azur red carpet. And Bollywood stars wore fabulous outfits there, from the floral dress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently wore to Deepika Padukones’ black and gold sequined saree and beige mini-jacket dress. And one eye-catching outfit is Tamannaah Bhatias’ saree dress in yellow and green with metallic pipe design. The striped fusion ensemble was graceful and refreshing for her summer day and fans loved the silhouette. She’s not the only actress to opt for this style at the Cannes Film Festival Diana Penty wore one in 2019



Diana Penty also rocked the outfit when she was at Cannes in 2019. The Elle Cocktail actress pulled off a seductive look when she chose to wear a belted off-white satin dress with a pallu that went into a long train. Light pink eyeshadow and glossy lip color added to her sleek ensemble, which was completed with a statement necklace, ivory heels and a neat updo. Here are tips for wearing the saree dress to your next party or pre-wedding How to wear a saree dress



Celebrity and personal stylist Simrat Bohra shares some key tips for doing just that

Sari dresses are absolute trendsetters for the 2022 wedding season and are a great choice for cocktail and reception.

This complete set flatters any body type and can work with pear, rectangle, inverted triangle, hourglass body shapes. It’s a stylish choice for women who have wide hips as this silhouette will highlight your strong features.

When wearing a saree dress, keep your jewelry to a minimum to maintain balance.

Avoid fabrics like organza if you want to reduce body bulk. Instead, opt for fabrics like crepe, chiffon, crepe, silk, and satin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/cannes-sari-gown-is-a-hot-trend-with-bollywood-stars/articleshow/91707614.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos