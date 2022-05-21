Jayeshbhai Jordaar debacle: why Bollywood movies don’t work? Trade Experts Share Their Views; say, if you make films for audiences from Bandra to Versova, you will face rejection : Bollywood News

Last Friday’s Mega ReleaseJayeshbhai Jordaarhad to work because of the presence of a popular actor like Ranveer Singh, the concept and the support of the famous production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF). Surprisingly, the film had a bad opening of Rs. 3.25 crores. He saw a marginal jump and earned Rs. 4 crores on Saturday. On Sunday, he earned Rs. 4.75 and hence, weekend collections were only Rs. 12 crores. What shocked the industry is that even other recent movies likeRunway 34, Heropanti 2andJerseyhad similar types of openings and showed no growth.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar debacle: why Bollywood movies don’t work? Trade Experts Share Their Views; say, if you make films for audiences from Bandra to Versova, you will face rejection

The main questions everyone asks are why Bollywood movies are not working at all and how to get out of this situation? Business analyst Atul Mohan said: “Audiences have changed post-lockdown. We do a lot of remakes and they don’t have that novelty value. People have access to the original version or its dubbed version very easily. As a fan, if I find out that Akshay Kumar is doing a remake, then I will try to watch the original movie. This was not the scenario 5 years ago. Awareness was minimal. These days, moviegoers are much more aware. A movie likeBachchan Panandeyfor example, would have worked 5 years ago.

He also said: Besides, the movies that didn’t work weren’t that good anyway.Runway 34should have ended at the interval point. The conversations that take place in the second halfwoh nahi chahiye connection ko. Today the public wantspaisa-vasoolrate. Only then will they come to the cinema.

Atul Mohan also said: Some films would be Rs. 200 crores. However, it doesn’t look like it. The public wonders isfilmmeRs. 200 crorekharcha karne jaisa kya tha. They don’t know that out of the Rs. 200 crore of the budget, Rs. 125 crore has been usurped by the actor. In contrast, big-budget films from the South seem justified. They improve their storytelling and we remake their old films. We do not innovate.

Girish Johar, Cinema Producer and Business Analyst, explained: Due to the pandemic, the growth that OTT expected to achieve in 5 years, they achieved it in 2 years. Audiences had the chance to see world-class content from the comfort of their homes. When you consume programs likeSquid games, stealing moneyetc, then you become addicted. Your tastes change. Then you won’t like low quality movies. This is why a film likeHeropanti 2the film was a big flop. It just didn’t appeal.

He continued, the multiplexes wanted to win after confinement. So they increased the price of the tickets, from Rs. 250-300 to Rs. 450-500. Earlier, if I spend Rs. 200 on a ticket and would receive entertainment worth Rs. 150, I still didn’t mind. Now, if I pay Rs. 400 for content worth Rs. 100 or Rs. 120, then I would feel cheated! This is a big reason why audiences didn’t go to the cinema for many movies.

Girish Johar then said: As far as course correction goes, it’s only one movie that has to work. It should be this dark house, which no one would expect; which will have a decent Friday and a fantastic Saturday. It could be any movie,Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2orAnekor any other movie.

Commerce veteran Taran Adarsh ​​pointed out, “The fix is ​​that we need to give audiences the content they can connect with. Doesn’tGangubai Kathiawadiand Sooryavanshi work? But our filmmakers alienate part of the public and assume thathum jo banayenge, woh public dekhenge. No, this is not the case. The public will dictate the terms. If you make films for audiences from Bandra to Versova, you will face rejection. You’re not even addressing a pan-Mumbai audience, forget pan-India. That’s why you see such horrible numbers.

He also thundered, Also don’t say people don’t have money. All restaurants and malls are full. Viewers shell out Rs. 1500 forSpider Manandstrange doctor. They also spend onKGFand even catch 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. shows. So let’s not give such a lousy andmaha faltuexcuses.Aap achhimoviesdoge tohspectatorsaayegi na?

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani cinema in Bihar, sees little hope. The momentum that Bollywood had is gone. In addition, the absence of theaters for 2 good years has led to the loss of the public and destroyed the culture. To rebuild it, Bollywood does not have the tools because the structure has collapsed. Bollywood was neither star driven nor content driven even before Covid. Over the past 10 years, they had succeeded in dismantling the star system. They had created popular actors. They started making elitist cinema, which repelled the public. Covid took away the momentum, the only thing helping them. Hollywood has bolstered its box office position with franchises like Marvel,fast furiousetc The Southern industry blew up the box office with stars. Bollywood has neither.

He also said: The industry is always in the detail. How are they going to correct? Who will make commercial films? With the exception of Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to some degree, no other filmmaker knows the pulse of the audience. Bombay industry needs filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel.

He continued: By the time they learn to correct, South and Hollywood will deliver 5 more blockbusters. In short, these industries would continue to grow and prosper. Bollywood, meanwhile, should find a way to get back on track.

Vishek suggested to the actors, Our industry leaders don’t speak Hindi. Bollywood must start speaking in the language in which it shoots its films. There’s a disconnect between the industry and moviegoers, and it’s going to widen over time.

