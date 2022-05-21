Entertainment
Bloomberg article calls out Flutter Entertainment and PokerStars for virtual reality poker game for minors
Ever since the internet brought the game of poker into homes, the problem of underage children playing online has become a problem. The normal online poker industry has taken strong action to try to thwart underage players, but a new threat is looming on the horizon. A recent article from Bloomberg.com illustrates this situation and how difficult the newest innovation in the online world, virtual reality (or VR), is for these online businesses.
It’s incredibly worrying
The Bloomberg.com article, written by Thomas Seal, doesn’t exactly paint the world of VR poker in a good light. Seal assumes that someone involved in one of the VR games, from the way their avatar is dressed and their voice, is underage. Seal also points out a situation where another player says he’s in fifth grade, which Seal says he’s 10 or 11.
While he cannot document these stories with evidence of underage gambling, Seal brings them to the attention of Flutter Entertainment, owner of PokerStars and its VR extension, PokerStars VR. There is a zero tolerance approach for any player who acts in violation of our Terms of Service and Community Standards, circumvents our age rating, uses toxic language or behaves inappropriately, which may result in permanent bans, Seal quotes a Flutter spokesperson. We are investing to improve player protection, including deploying AI-powered tools to support our moderators, and working closely with Meta and other technology partners to continually improve standards.
But regulators are taking a tougher approach to the subject than Flutter and one of its competitors, VR Poker, seem to be taking.
One of the members of the British House of Commons, MP Carolyn Harris, is a fierce opponent of underage gambling. Harris told Seal: “If you took a child to a casino there would be a public outcry, that’s no different. Andy Burrows, head of child online safety for Britain’s National Society for the Prevention of cruelty to children, is quoted by Seal as saying: “It’s incredibly concerning,” said Andy Burrows, head of child online safety policy for the UK’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. The harm here is exposure to age-inappropriate content, age-inappropriate experiences. Burrows also points out that while there may not be an exchange of money , it normalizes the behavior of children.
Virtually unstoppable
The problem with preventing minors from participating in VR poker games is that (no pun intended) it is virtually impossible to prevent them from doing so.
With online poker, companies have gone to great lengths to verify that people playing on the site are of legal age to participate in the product (21 in most places in the US, 18 in the rest of the world). Through the use of several age verification methods and online verification procedures, a player can be quickly determined to be of legal age to play or denied admission because they are underage. With new VR technology, however, there isn’t quite as much diligent work.
Seal points out that PokerStars VR is not breaking any laws by offering its product. Because there is no money changing hands, there is no age limit. Facebook, which offers the hugely popular Oculus Quest to access the metaverse, requires its users to be at least thirteen years old before participating in its offerings. Neither Oculus nor Facebook (or Meta, as it has become) have methods in place to determine whether someone should participate in a VR activity.
However, that doesn’t stop regulators from trying to keep pace with technology. According to Seal, UK regulators are trying to produce stricter regulations that would take into account VR technology. Seal also points out, however, that since there is no money changing hands in these VR games and, therefore, it might be out of their reach.
