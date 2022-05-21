Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut responds as Kapil Sharma asks her if she is planning her Hollywood debut
Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to comedian Kapil Sharma teasing her asking if she is planning her Hollywood debut with her latest release Dhaakad. Kangana, along with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai, recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. On his YouTube channel, show host Kapil shared an “uncensored” video from the show, in which he told viewers that most of Dhaakad’s team members were foreigners. (Also read | Dhaakad review: Kangana Ranaut deserves full marks, but even great performances can’t save a jaded storyline)
Kapil Sharma then asked Kangana, “Thanks to this film, did you debut in Bollywood or did you plan yours in Hollywood? Your film looks like an international film.” Kangana replied, Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, the world has become one place na, for sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. (We have a lot of talent here and we don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place and a lot of people come from other places in India and work here).”
She also said, “We made an international-level film, but 80% of the talent is ours. International critics say, ‘They made a better film than us,’ although we don’t have a budget of 0.1% of what they have.” She referenced a recently published article by author Chris Gore comparing Dhaakad to Black Widow.
Kapil then teased Kangana saying she must have taken the whole budget. The actor laughed it off and said, Kapil, I put my life on the line, can’t you see that? I had the Delta variant (coronavirus). People made me work hard, exhausting my strength.” The host assured Kangana that nothing would happen to her as she is loved by her fans.
Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, Dhaakad was released on Friday.
