Music producer killed in Hollywood fire remembers





A recording space that was once a vibrant studio and home to music makers on Lexington Avenue in Hollywood is now closed. Out front, candles were left and a vigil was held for the artist and engineer who lost their lives in Thursday’s deadly fire. Engineer and producer Nathan Avery Edwards, known as Avery Drift, died Thursday in the Hollywood studio. Recording artist Jada James joined friends for a candlelight vigil to remember the man they believed had a bright future in the industry. He knew his sound. He knew how to make it sound right,” James said. Jamal Rajad Davis lived and worked in the studio to make music. Davis was one of the performers who grabbed everything they could and ran to escape the flames. “I’m sorry for Avery’s family and everyone. If I was able to knock on his door for help, I would have,” Davis told KTLA on Friday. I dropped the thing and ran for the door and got in half way in, it was already smoke inhalation I was already suffocating. Davis said he tried to do his part to help others, including Sharon and Ozzie Osbourne’s oldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, who was unaware of what was happening from the second floor. At one point, Davis said, Osbourne considered jumping from the second floor to the people below. In the end, Aimee, along with her producer, was able to navigate safely out of the building. Once downstairs, Osbourne and Davis kissed. Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram Thursday night to offer her condolences to Edwards and his family. She also questioned the safety of the building and whether or not the space was fire code compliant. It took fire crews almost an hour to put out the fire, the biggest obstacle for first responders was the building itself. It’s one of the most compartmentalized buildings I’ve been through in a very long time,” a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer said from the scene of the fire Thursday night. “You have an abundance of separate individual sound recording studios. When you have that much insulation and drywall to soundproof it, it retains the heat. City code authorities are investigating whether the building has been approved for use as recording studios, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was previously listed as both a warehouse and an inn, The Times reported. Investigators have not yet determined how the fire started. Jada James said she and Edwards have made a lot of music together and plan to share Avery Drifts’ talent with the world.



