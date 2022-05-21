Entertainment
Bollywood Saturday Why Lata Mangeshkar Has Never Worn Shoes While Singing
Why Lata Mangeshkar has never worn shoes while singing: The nightingale may have gone to its heavenly home, but its legacy lives on. The musical journey and anecdotes of the life of the singer of late reading and Bharat Ratna Lata Manageshkar are shared by eminent singers and artists of the show Naam Reh Jaayega. The miniseries is dedicated to the Nightingale of India as her songs and memories are relived by present-day singers who draw inspiration from her to this day.Also Read – Viral Video: Dadi Ma sings Lata Mangeshkar’s song with Harmonium. Internet users love his melodious voice. Watch
When Lata Mangeshkar performed at the Royal Albert Hall!
According to a recent revelation, the iconic artist never wore shoes while she sang. Although some may be surprised by this anecdote, but Lata, who only rose to fame and success with her melodious singing, was never seen in a shoe during a performance or while recording. of his songs. Singers Sonu Nigam and Javed Ali confirmed the same on Naam Reh Jaayega. Sonu said, “When Lataji got the chance to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, she was a bit confused. It was one of the most prestigious places to perform and it was a matter of pride for any singer to perform in this iconic location. Lataji was the first Indian singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. It was an honor not only for her but also for all Indians. Also Read – Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on National Language Line: ‘Tumhaare Baaki Deshon Se Pange Kam Hain…’
Lata Mangeshkar has never sung in slippers!
For those wondering why Dada recipient Saheb Phalke isn’t wearing shoes, Javed said: “There was a huge concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London where Lataji was supposed to perform and Dilip saab was supposed to introduce her. As soon as Dilip saab introduced her, Lataji took the stage without slippers. He further added, “When Dilip Kumar saw this he told Lataji it was England, it was cold, you might get sick but Lataji refused and said I never sing a song. song while wearing slippers because for me it’s a prayer.” Lata’s father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a disciple of the classical Gwalior gharana. She was also tutored by maestros Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Khan. Also Read – Lata Mangeshkar to Receive Great Tribute by Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and others on Naam Reh Jaayega
Naam Reh Jaayega is an eight-episode series airing on Star Plus. Eighteen greatest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha pay tribute to the late Padma winner.
Episodes air at 7 p.m. every Sunday. The show is designed and directed by Gajendra Singh.
For more updates on Late Lata Mangeshkar and Naam Reh Jaayega, check this space on India.com.
