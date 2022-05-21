“She’s a natural mother” – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock Rihanna gave birth on May 13, and the gorgeous Umbrella singer, 34, is already good at nurturing her newborn baby, according to a source close to her! Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she is also taking steps to protect her baby son from potential infection as a partner. A$AP Rocky stay home with her. Rihanna takes motherhood as a total natural, a source close to Rihanna says HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She and Rocky are now in Los Angeles with their baby. More about Rihanna The source added that although the Disturbia singer has family visiting Los Angeles, she has gone to exceptional lengths to ensure the baby is always safe. A ton of parents from the Bahamas have come to visit, but they’re very safe with social distancing and everything because the baby obviously isn’t vaccinated, they continued. Rihanna is already so protective and she makes sure everyone washes their hands, wears masks, doesn’t get too close to the baby’s face, etc. RiRi, who was seen just six days after giving birth walking around and looking great, is also basking in the glow of new motherhood. She’s on cloud nine and soaking up every moment of the experience, the source said. She feels completely blessed. Rihanna isn’t just a birth mom, the Grammy Award winner was equally comfortable being pregnant, sporting revealing maternity looks that showed off her growing belly before the birth of her baby boy. She celebrated Mother’s Day before giving birth, dressed in a breathtaking silver mesh ensemble and peep toe heels. Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since 2020 but got serious during the pandemic. While they were obviously enjoying the happiness surrounding the arrival of their first child, they had some serious drama before the big day. the Live. Love. as quickly as possible rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, was arrested at LAX in connection with a shooting in November 2021, as the couple returned from a trip to Barbados. Still, the understandably shocked singer reportedly kept her cool as the baby’s birth approached. Related link Related: Rihanna’s Romantic Story: From Chris Brown to Her Baby with A$AP Rocky and More She tries to focus on staying calm, happy and positive, but it has upset her, another source told HollywoodLife in separate comments. All she can really do is support him emotionally and other than that she wants to keep focusing on his health and happiness.

