Shining Stars: Area students honored for high school theater productions | Entertainment

Student theater productions from five area school districts have been recognized with more than two dozen Stars of Tomorrow awards from the Rochester Broadway Theater League.
Albion, Avon, Le Roy and a combined production from Lyndonville and Medina received 25 awards in total, including 12 individual honors. Seven of those who received individual honors will also compete for the chance to represent the region at the National High School Musical Theater Awards, or Jimmys, in New York City.
The honors are a testament to all the hard work our production team and students put in to put on a great show,” said Jacqueline McLean, music teacher at École centrale Le Roy and director of musical schools, who this year was Newsies .
Stars of Tomorrow began in 1999 with the intention of bringing recognition to high school musicals and college students on stage and behind the scenes.
Awards are presented for categories that include Overall Excellence in Music Production, Acting Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, Dance Ensemble, Student Orchestra, Production Design, Production, Productions of the Year and Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role.
The awards also include The Impact Award, which recognizes behind-the-scenes heroes of a production. The prize can be awarded to anyone, including a set designer, directors, lighting or sound technicians, costumers, students and adults. The award is selected based on nominations provided to the Rochester Broadway Theater League.
This year, Patrick Patton from the Le Roy production of Newsies was the winner of an Impact Award.
Patrick has been creating the beautiful sets for the Le Roy music department for 15 years, McLean said. It is truly a labor of love and we are very grateful that Pat is a part of it.
Patton began his involvement when his children were in school. He had continued to do so and became a friend of school productions, McLean said.
This recognition was one of my favorite moments, McLean said of the Pattons Stars of Tomorrow award. His incredible talent is so special and we at Roy are so lucky to have him. I’m thrilled he’s getting the recognition he deserves.
Schools and students are chosen for awards based on high scores given by Stars of Tomorrow judges who travel to productions in each district to evaluate the shows.
The most important and valuable tool provided by the Stars experience is the feedback from the judges who witness our performance, McLean said. Written feedback allows our students to reflect on their performance, hone their craft and make improvements for future performance.
Among GLOW area schools, Le Roy received nine awards for his production of Newsies, a musical based on a film of the same name which is based on the 1899 true story of children’s newsboys, or newsies, alternately. New York of the century. Journalists go on strike when the price of newspapers sorry, newspapers increase unfairly. They must fight scabs, crooked public servants, businessmen like Joseph Pulitzer, and fearsome scabs carrying metal pipes.
Something about that night is truly magical, said Evan Williams, who was one of four Le Roy students recognized for overall excellence in a leading role performance. Watching everyone face it when our school’s show name and title pops up on the screen when we won, especially after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, was just amazing.
Other Le Roy students recognized for their top performances were Jackson Cain, Allison Privatera and Nathan Yauchzee.
Seeing all this talent on our stage and all the other stages that competed in Rochester was amazing, said Nathan. This makes the selection all the more special as there are so many talented young artists.
Albion received seven awards for its production of Shrek, the musical, fairy-tale adventure based on Disney’s animated film. A combined Lyndonville and Medina production, featuring cast and crew members from each school, received five awards for Cinderella.
Avon won four awards, including Excellence in Production Design for its staging of the wonderful Big Fish, which tells the story of Edward Bloom, an older man who was once a traveling salesman with incredible tales of his adventures, and his son Will, who is searching for the truth in his father’s stories.
As Edward faces medical challenges, Will, about to have a child, searches for the truth in his father's stories.
High schools with fall and spring musicals in Monroe and surrounding counties, including Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, are eligible to participate in the Stars of Tomorrow program. This year, 26 schools participated and 22 schools performed a selection of their musical on the stage of the Auditorium Theater at tomorrow’s Star Recognition Ceremony on May 5th.
The celebration continues on May 26 when artists selected from the recognition ceremony take part in Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound.
Entrants will be selected by nominated judges until two artists are selected to represent Rochester at the National High School Musical Theater Awards in New York. The Jimmys will take place June 27 at the Minskoff Theater. The awards are named after Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander.
Thirty-eight students from the Greater Rochester area will participate in NYC Bound, including seven students from Albion, Le Roy and Lyndonville and Medina.
Each student will prepare three voice selections to perform in a maximum of three rounds of eliminations. A panel of judges will judge the competition and choose two artists to send to the Jimmy Awards. This year’s judges include Don Kot of SUNY Geneseo and Geva Theater Center, and Broadway pros Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Kamilah Marshall (Hairspray, Rent, Disneys The Lion King).
Local students include Leah Kania, Myles Miller and Rowan Ford from Albion; Evan Williams and Nathan Yauchzee from Le Roy, and Elizabeth Whipple and Danielle Schmidt from Lyndonville and Medina.
Evan Williams and Nathan Yauchzee said they were honored. Nathan also called it a shock to be selected for the competition.
Evan portrayed Jack Kelly in Newsies. He said the hardest part of the role was singing.
Jack does a lot of singing and shouting on this show and it was really hard work making sure my voice was where it needed to be for the show, he said. But what I loved the most about this role was how different Jack and I are, which was challenging, but also super fun to understand him and make him my own through the process.
Evan also said Newsies came with a wonderful camaraderie due to the nature of the scenes, which really strengthened our relationship and made us grow as a cast.
It was the solace and support of my amazing cast and the way we all supported each other felt like work was playing on stage every night, said Evan, who plans to pursue a career in musical theater although he noted that he had a little more time at the Roy before it materialized.
Nathan, who played Davey Jacobs, said the time Davey was on stage was his biggest challenge.
Whether it was a scene where Davey was front and center, or one in the background, I always had to make sure I was in character and interacting with everyone on the scene, a said Nathan. It was fun to develop it in my own style, and it was cool to play a character who was around my age.
He said he plans to remain involved in the arts for the rest of his life, although it is not his career of choice.
During the national competition, students will spend 10 days of musical theater rehearsals, masterclasses, private coaching and interviews with theater professionals. Students will be eligible for college scholarships, professional internships, career coaching, and audition opportunities. At the end of the 10 days, students will present a talent showcase where judges will select two grand prize winners for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.
Elba students vying for the Kenny Awards tonight
Elba Central School students will participate in a similar program tonight, The Kenny Awards, presented by the Sheas Performing Arts Center. Elbas’ spring musical was Annie.
The 2022 Kenny Awards ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Sheas Buffalo Theatre, 650 Main St., Buffalo.
Prizes will be awarded in 17 categories, including the Kenny for Outstanding Music Production. Five finalist schools will perform at the ceremony. The school receiving the Kenny will also receive a $10,000 cash grant from the Lipke Foundation to support its musical theater program.
The event will mark the 29th celebration of high school musical theater programs in Western New York. Sixteen schools are participating in this year’s program.
Tickets, at a cost of $10, are available at Sheas.org and at the box office of Shea.
List of local Stars of Tomorrow winners
List of local Rochester Broadway Theater League 2022 Stars of Tomorrow award winners:
Albion, Shrek, the Musical
not Excellence in the Student Orchestra
not Excellence in Acting Ensemble
not Excellence in the production team
not Overall Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role, Jeffrey Brown as Lord Farquaad, Leah Kania as Fiona, Myleigh Miller as Donkey and Rowan Ford as Shrek
not 2022 NYC Bound contestants, Leah Kania, Myleigh Miller and Rowan Ford.
not Excellence in the production team
not Excellence in Production Design
not Overall Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role, Michael Cullinan as Will Bloom and Gabrielle Koehler as Sandra Bloom
not Excellence in Overall Music Production
not Excellence in the Student Orchestra
not Excellence in Group Dance
not Excellence in the production team
not The Impact Award, Patrick Patton
not Overall Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role, Jackson Cain as Crutchie, Evan Williams as Jack Kelly, Nathan Yauchzee as Davey and Allison Privatera as Medda Larkin
not 2022 NYC Bound contestants, Evan Williams and Nathan Yauchzee.
Lyndonville and Medina, Cinderella
not Excellence in Overall Music Production
not Excellence in the Student Orchestra
not Excellence in Vocal Ensemble
not Overall Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role, Elizabeth Whipple as Cinderella and Danielle Schmidt as Fairy Godmother
not 2022 NYC Bound contestants, Elizabeth Whipple and Danielle Schmidt