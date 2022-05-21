Fatal Hollywood fire: Music producer Jamal Rajad rescues Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee and her producer from studio fire

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man died after a fire ripped through a Hollywood music studio on Thursday night. Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, Aimee, and her producer escaped with the help of another music producer who used his voice to guide them out of hell.

Music producer Jamal Rajad says one hell rushed towards them as they opened a door to exit the building but were met by flames.

“A wall of fire, like a boom, and it got sucked in like in the movie Backdraft,” Rajad said.

He says that after escaping, he tried to get inside the burning building to save his four cats, but unfortunately they died.

He says that while he was outside in tears, he heard someone screaming from a second-story window. It was Aimee Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

“She was scared… she was scared, she was about to lose her life. She was ready to jump from the second floor [into my arms]”, Rajad said. “She was going to do it… and I was going to try to grab her and I didn’t know who she was. I didn’t know she was someone special, someone famous.”

Rajad says the fire was so intense that Osbourne had to step away from the window and try to push the flames down a smoky hallway with no visibility.

He says he then just ran inside the building screaming so that she and another person trying to escape could be guided by his voice.

“He and Osbourne’s daughter backed out the window and that’s when you saw smoke start coming out of their window,” Rajad said. “First you didn’t see it, black smoke started coming out of their window. They barely managed to get out.”

Osbourne and the other person left the window and returned to the building in an attempt to escape. Rajad went back inside to try and save his four beloved cats.

“So I come back down after they leave the window, I come back down calling my cats again,” Rajad said. “My big cat was listening to my voice and they found her in the hall, but she didn’t come out. But my voice projection saved the Osbourne and the other producer upstairs because they used the same vocal projection… and I heard they say ‘hey’ and then I said ‘get down here.’

There was so much smoke and fire that they had to listen to Rajad’s voice to find out.

When Osbourne made it out alive, she went straight to Rajad and hugged him and said thank you several times.

Rajad is grateful to have been able to save a life, but sad to have lost his cats and someone died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation