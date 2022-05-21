Brian Tee is aiming for non-stereotypical roles as an Asian American actor in Hollywood

The first time Tee felt discriminated against was when he entered the entertainment industry. Before being known as Brian Tee, actor born Jae-bum Takata went by Brian Takada. He vividly remembers the audition which caused him to quickly change his Japanese surname to a more unambiguously identified name.

A Korean director for a student film refused to let him read for a Korean role because of his last name despite being half-Korean.

And from there, I felt like my name was almost a prejudice for not allowing me to play certain roles or certain parts because people were trying so hard to put me in a particular box. he explains. Not only because of how I looked in the industry, or what I was supposed to play, but on top of that, my name identified me with a particular sector of being Japanese.

He opted for a general name that people couldn’t attribute to a specific race. It was also his nickname growing up. I think maybe because pronouncing Takata was hard for a lot of people, or they just called me Tee, he noted.

Landing non-stereotypical roles as an Asian American actor is a goal for Tee. He has portrayed an array of characters, including Kazu, the owner of Sushi Rox, on Zoey 101, Akira Kimura on Grimm, Noburo in The Wolverine, Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat: Legacy, Hamada in Jurassic World, and Drift King DK Takashi in The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

There are so many stereotypes that I had to try to debunk and/or break down, the actor said, naming his current role in Chicago Med and portraying Eddie Choi in Crash as his most fulfilling roles.

He credits the NBC drama with its first starring role, calling it wonderful to be able to portray someone as a hero, especially now on the frontlines.

I am not necessarily identified by my culture or identified by anything. I’m just playing a human being, and I think that’s really wonderful, he said.

However, the actor acknowledged that there were two parts to portraying a fleshed out character, especially of Asian American descent. One, he said, is simply being seen and not necessarily identified because of my appearance or because of the culture of my upbringing, he said.

But there is also another aspect: “Identifying your culture creates this sense of education and understanding for those who don’t understand or those who might feel differently,” he said.

These two parts, he hopes, create a sense of understanding between people, even if their cultures are very different. I think that’s what’s going to change people’s outlook in the long run.

Margaret Cho, BD Wong, Jodi Long and Clyde Kusatsu in ABC’s “All-American Girl.” ABC Photo Archive/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Tee remembers watching Margaret Chos 1994 sitcom All-American Girl as a teenager. At the time, he had never seen a Korean-American actor lead a show and thought, that’s amazing. I want to see more.

The ABC series followed Cho as a college graduate whose opinions differed from her traditional Korean parents. It was the first prime-time sitcom to feature an Asian American family front and center. Unfortunately, it was canceled after one season.

Still, All-American Girl changed her perspective.

It was only then that I felt like I had never seen myself, he explained, adding that it didn’t click like a light bulb, but rather like a “dimmer from light”.

As I grew, understood more and experienced a lot more, the dimmer just started to turn on, he said. It was an interesting trip and an interesting experience because looking back now, I never saw myself.

With few and far between background roles, Tee felt limited. However, he understood that change takes time, starts from within, and requires more color designers.

Tee speaks onstage at SCAD TVfest 2020 on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020

In his 20+ years in the industry, he’s now noticing that networks and studios are starting to grow and really embrace the culture to be able to tell particular stories through that particular lens.

It’s a process. It really is. And progress is difficult, he noted, adding that he thinks the industry is relearning how to tell various stories because there is a definite need and desire.

And that’s a wonderful thing because back then there was no need. There was nothing, he says, even though the change is excruciatingly slow.

On top of all that, Tee said the past two years as an Asian American have been very difficult.

Especially in this country, said the actor, who is the father of an almost 7-year-old daughter named Madelyn. In 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 169% in major cities, according to an analysis published by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University in March 2021.

Amid the horrific attacks on Asian Americans, the hashtag #StopAsianHate has become the slogan for demonstrations, protests and rallies across the United States. In May last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill to address rising hate crimes against Asian Americans and others.

I realized and understood how incredibly strong we are. How we persevered. How we endured, he continued. And I think we don’t have to keep our heads down and put our noses to the grindstone anymore. But we have to get up. We need to express ourselves.

He also noticed how people started to come together and help others. As a spectator, as an ally, there are things we can all do for each other, he said.

I think it is no longer necessary to lower your head and stick your nose in the grindstone. But we have to get up. We need to express ourselves.

Tee works with Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an organization that fights for civil rights and empowers Asian Americans. It also helps educate people on how they can end anti-Asian hatred and harassment by offering spectator trainingsome taking place during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and throughout the summer.

What people can do now is stop it at its point if you see it, if you hear it, and do it safely,” he said.

Tee can’t pinpoint the exact moment he felt the urge to give back. He just knew that advocacy was on the horizon, especially after experiencing racism and inequality in the industry and the consequent limited roles for him.

I feel like things are changing,” he said, “especially within the industry and within myself and the roles that I play, where I can now become an advocate, be voice and be heard in a way where I now feel its much more poignant.

And change is happening. Tees’ next role is a game changer and one you’ve never seen before. The actor will star alongside Nicole Kidman as her character’s husband, Clarke, in Amazon Prime Videos Expats. The drama is based on Janice YK Lees’ novel The Expatriates, with Lulu Wang serving as director and showrunner.

According to Deadline, Expats is set in Hong Kong and follows an international community whose lives are linked after a sudden family tragedy. Kidman directs the series alongside Ji-young Yoo and Sarayu Blue.

Seeing an Asian American man in this particular character, he said, breaks a lot of stereotypes. And that extends beyond his character to the story and the people behind the camera.

The project, which is set to air by the end of this year, is special for Tee and all the creators involved who work to bring diverse storytelling to life.

I’m just extremely blessed and honored to be a part of it, he said with a big smile.