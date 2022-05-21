Notice how Hollywood now features LA Rams Sean McVay?





There’s a lot to be said for the rebirth of the LA Rams under general manager Les Snead and HC Sean McVay. Of course, the most obvious is the fact that the LA Rams have had some success. Well, much success. Not only have the LA Rams played with a 55-26 regular season record in recent seasons. But that team also went 7-3 in the playoffs. And the team has appeared in two Super Bowls in the past five years, going 1-1 in the NFL Championship Game. All in all, it’s been a very impressive five-year run for the NFL’s youngest head coach. And it looks like the pair of Snead and McVay just warmed up. But recently, the LA Rams have taken their prowess in a new direction: hype videos. What am I talking about ? Well, the Rams’ pre-draft hype video was a masterpiece of Hollywood ingenuity, a true action-thriller that combined Hollywood actors and NFL players in a sensational video of the draft of the NFL. The Rams followed that up with a Stealing the Schedule fashion video. In this one, another caper is pulled out and you’ll love the twist at the end. The big screen meets the winners of the big game But now we’re seeing a crossover of sorts, and I’m here for it all. Now Top Gun II has premiered a promotional video, and a prominent role in this video trailer is Rams head coach Sean McVay and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. So what? Stick with me here, because we give you the chance to watch this video below: The Mavericks.

The Champions.#The best of the best.#TopGun pic.twitter.com/d3CEgCPOy9 – Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) May 20, 2022 Okay, now back to my story. In the 60s and 70s, the LA Rams had a number of crossover football stars who found second careers in television and film. Television production was growing rapidly and a number of movie stars were hesitant to appear on the small screen. So TV began researching unconventional celebrity sources and found that LA Rams fame served their needs remarkably well. Now that the Rams are back in Los Angeles, that same talent pool seems to be working again. And with so many streaming options increasingly demanding original content, there are now plenty of new and exciting opportunities for professional footballers to follow in the footsteps of players from 50 years ago. Is this a new era for the LA Rams? Maybe, and maybe not. But it’s a sign that Hollywood is looking to the LA Rams, and it could prove to be a huge advantage in attracting talent to the team in the future.

