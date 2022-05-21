Despite Dhaakad’s flops, Kangana praises Kartik for ending Bollywood’s box office drought

When Kangana Ranaut says she openly supports other actors’ films; she thinks so. And this is a classic example. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 clashed at the box office, however, Kartik’s film flies, while Dhaakad is declared a flop as there is hardly any audience for the film. Kangana, who is receiving rave reviews for his film Dhaakad, praised and congratulated Kartik Aaryan for ending the drought in Bollywood. Well, there’s no denying that it’s been a long time since a Bollywood movie was highly rated at the box office. Southern films like Pushpa, KGF 2 and RRR ruled the Hindi audiences but Kartik’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa opened in huge numbers and audiences love Kartik in this horror comedy. Also Read – Jeena Zaroori Hai: Vishal Kotian REVEALS why his scene and Sidharth Shukla’s were removed from the song [Exclusive]

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and congratulated Kartik, she wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the Hindi box office drought, congratulations to the entire film crew." The Dhaakad actress tagged Kartik and Kiara in the post.

During an interaction with Zee Group, Kartik was asked about the clash with Dhaakad and said, "Jinhone aaj tak performance by diye performance, unse jab aisi tareef mili toh main bahot khush hua. Unka trailer bhi bahot kamaal ka hai. Dono films ki audience alaag hai and I really wish him all the best. Vo bhi bahot achi photo niklegi (I'm really grateful to have received this kind of appreciation from someone who is an amazing performer herself. Their movie trailer is also fantastic. There's a different audience for both movies. I wish him the best and I know even this movie would do. Good)."

Apparently, Kangana's Dhaakad only earned 50 lakhs on its first day, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa had an outstanding opening Rs 14 crore at the box office.

