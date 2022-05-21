Versatile actor Kenneth Welsh went from Shakespeare to Twin Peaks

Actor Kenneth Welsh, December 12, 1968.HARRY McLORINAN/The Globe and Mail

Kenneth Welsh, one of the greatest Canadian actors of his generation, has played a variety of characters ranging from Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Julius Caesar to a parody of Adolf Hitler in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. He died at his home in Sandford, Ont., on May 5. He was 80 years old.

Her background and her roots were on stage, especially in her early years, her agent, Pam Winter, said.

After beginning his career at the Stratford Festival, where he performed for seven years, he played a wide range of film and television roles, including US President Harry Truman; Thomas Dewey, the man Truman defeated in the 1948 US election; and inventor Thomas Edison. In Canada, he played Alberta Premier Peter Lougheed in the CBC drama tar sands, and Colin Thatcher, the Saskatchewan politician convicted of murdering his wife. Give him a role, and he might do it.

You can do all kinds of interesting research and create a portrait, he told Scarlet Street Magazine in 2000 of his study process for a role. I really enjoy this kind of research and learning about people like Edison and Truman, and even Thatcher. It’s always a great study for me to find out details about the life of someone I’m about to become.

The basement of the old school where he lived in Sandford, Ontario, was filled with accolades for his acting. He received five Geminis, a Genius and an honorary degree from the University of Alberta, and was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2004.

He had around 250 film and television production credits in his career and that doesn’t include hundreds of theater roles. Even I don’t know the total, and he probably doesn’t either. Remember, he started right out of acting school at the age of 22, his agent Ms Winter said.

Duncan Ollerenshaw, Mr. Welsh and Noam Zylberman in the CBC-TV drama, Love and Hate: The Story of Colin and JoAnn Thatcher.Douglas Curran/CBC

Mr. Welsh was a classical actor who knew Shakespeare so well that he could recite almost any scene on command. Someone in the audience was saying Lady Macbeth, Act 5 Scene 1, and he was reciting the part verbatim. Say a few words about another scene and he would finish it.

He had a strange memory, said his longtime friend John Cavers. I guess when you’ve done it for so many years, it’s cemented in your brain.

And Mr. Welsh did so for more than 50 years, stepping straight onto the stage in Stratford after graduating from the National Theater School in Montreal in 1965.

He started playing minor roles but became a star on stage very early on.

Ken and I worked together in Stratford in 1968, the year he starred in Hamlet. He had pretty much gone from the National Theater School straight to Stratford where he played smaller roles, and then he was given this huge role and he left. He never looked back from there playing every big role, said actor Tedde Moore.

Not only was he good, but he was lucky.

Matt Frewer as Sherlock Holmes and Mr. Welsh as Dr. Watson in The Sign of Four.TVC

There was a production of The three Musketeers in Stratford in 1968 and the main role of dArtagnan was played by Douglas Rain, the actor who was the voice of the HAL 9000 computer in the film 2001, A Space Odyssey. The play was so successful that the CBC wanted to air it on television. Douglas Rain was actually quite old at that time; it didn’t matter on stage because he was such an amazing actor, but it did matter on TV, Ms Moore said. Mr. Welsh, who was 14 years younger than Mr. Rain, was cast as the plum part of dArtganan for the television version in 1969.

He never looked back from filming after that. Ken had never thought of himself as a film actor, he was a theater man, but the camera loved him and he worked very well in front, Ms Moore said.

Television brings more fame than theater, although there is more status in the acting community for being an accomplished theater actor. And his onstage accomplishments made him such an idol in the acting community, although what brought him the most fame was playing a villain, Windom Earle in the TV series. twin peaks.

It’s arguably the role that made him the most well-known to a lot of people, said Ted Dykstra, a director who has worked with him on numerous stage projects. He said Mr. Welsh was much more than this television character. He played Cate Blanchett’s father in the aviator and he starred with Kathy Bates on Broadway in Frankie and Johnny at Moonlight. He worked with Mike Nichols on stage with Glenn Close and Kevin Kline. There is no end to what he has done. He was the most modest guy, he wasn’t ambitious in the sense that I want everyone to know who I am, he just liked the job.

Kenneth Welsh was born in Edmonton March 30, 1942. His father, Clifford Welsh, worked for the Canadian National Railway Company as a railway signaller. His mother, Lillian (née Sawchuk), worked in a clothing store.

My [paternal] grandmother was born in British Columbia, but her first language was Ukrainian. She spoke Ukrainian all her life, Kenneth’s son Devon Welsh said.

Kenneth went to Bonnie Doon Composite High School, where he took a drama class. Alberta was the only province that offered high school drama classes at the time, according to the Canadian Theater Encyclopedia. He served as class president in his senior year and majored in drama at the University of Alberta, then moved to the National Theater School of Canada.

Welsh holds up his two Gemini Awards after winning them at the 12th Gemini Awards in Toronto on March 1, 1998.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Mr Welsh was 46 when he had his only child, a son named Devon, with Corinne Farago, his wife at the time. His agent, Ms. Winter, says he was active in New York theater at the time, but returned to Canada because of his son.

He was a devoted father and took me on many of his trips which he took while working on various productions. Of course when he wasn’t working he was at home so I spent a lot of time with him as a kid and he just let me be myself and encouraged me to be a creative and energetic kid , said Devon, who is a musician, singer and songwriter.

Mr. Welsh has devoted much time to his local community, Sandford, located about 60 kilometers northeast of Toronto.

Every Christmas he read A Child’s Christmas in Wales and other Christmas stories like The hockey sweater at the local public library, Devon recalls.

And his local performances weren’t just at Christmas.

He performed in Uxbridge on farms with his big Shakespeare truck which was all painted with Shakespeare quotes and he would stand in the back of the pickup and just give speeches. It was all for the farmers and locals who all loved and knew him. It never stopped happening, Mr. Dykstra said.

Gardening was one of Mr. Welsh’s hobbies, and it was the one that nearly killed him. Several years ago, while plowing his vegetable garden on a roto, he caught his leg in the tiller. It was a mortal wound, but he recovered.

From the 1990s, Mr. Welsh worked extensively at the Soulpepper Theater in Toronto with his colleague Mr. Dykstra, where he presented a solo show, Under the milkwood.

I remember saying to him: how do you remember your lines? And he laughed and said, How do you know I didn’t make a mistake? Mr. Cavers called back.

Mr. Welsh performing in the solo show Under Milk Wood at the Young Theater in Toronto, July 2008.Sandy Nicholson/Handout

One of Mr. Welsh’s creations was another solo show called Shakespeare standing. He performed it for the first time Off-Broadway, directed by Mr. Nichols.

Ken was a stand-up comedian but only used lines from Shakespeare. He did a whole act and it was all different parts and he delivered it all like he was a comedian, Mr. Dykstra said.

He would roll a joint, then take a puff and say, to see a cloud over there, it seems to me that it has the shape of . And as he rolled the joint, he said: Weed large enough to wrap around a fairy. So he took cues from all the random pieces and built a narrative in comic book form. It was something.

Mr. Welsh had slowed down somewhat in recent years, but he was still working, both on stage and in film. His last film was midnight in paradisewhich is due out later this year.

Mr. Welsh has been married four times. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Mcilvride, and son, Devon.