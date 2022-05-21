What will a million dollars get you in Hollywood? Sentinel of the sun





This is the first in an occasional series of stories about $1 million homes in different South Florida neighborhoods. With the booming housing market in South Florida, the city of Hollywood has become a balanced blend of affordability and prime location near major cities. Located between Miami and the major cities of Palm Beach County, Hollywood offers a middle ground for commuters to Miamis about 20 miles south and Fort Lauderdales just 10 miles north. It is the hub of the tri-county region. There remains geographically a large area for commuters going in different directions. said Maxine Robbins, realtor at Keyes Company, which specializes in the Hollywood real estate market. It has a great availability of goods across a broad spectrum [of prices]. You can get a condo for one low price or you can get one for millions. Hollywood has a downtown area full of restaurants, bars, and shops, as well as plenty of beachfront condos. But the house I was looking at is in the western suburbs. What kind of property can a buyer get in the million dollar price range in Hollywood? The newly remodeled kitchen of a $1 million home for sale in Hollywood, Florida. (Roman Pavlik of Laurie Reader Real Estate LLC) A prime example is a home for sale at 4920 Madison Street in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, a ranch-style set of homes between Turnpike and I-95. It’s a popular option among buyers who want to forgo a homeowners association. The house is located about a 15 minute drive from downtown Hollywood Blvd and 20 minutes from the beach. Nearby homes are valued at approximately $890,000. The 2,568 square foot home sits on 0.31 acres, is divided into four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is one of the largest houses in the neighborhood. There is a kidney shaped fenced pool and screened patio with a new flat roof. The home’s main roof dates from 2005, but the owners recently replaced the tiles on it, said listing agent Roman Pavlik, real estate consultant with Laurie Reader Real Estate in Broward County. The interior, including the kitchen and bedrooms, was refurbished around six years ago, the main feature being the open entrance hall and living room, he added. The entire home has off-white tile flooring with a faux wood finish. An aerial view of the home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood west of I-95. (Roman Pavlik of Laurie Reader Real Estate LLC) The house went up for sale two weeks ago and already has an almost full supply from a potential Argentinian buyer, according to Pavlik. A nearby property recently sold for $950,000, he noted. The home was built in 1966 and sold for about $184,900 in 1990, according to documents from the Broward County Office of Real Estate Appraisers. The current owner bought the house in 2013 as part of a foreclosure for around $300,000 and has seen the house more than triple in value in less than a decade. The back patio and pool of a $1 million home in Hollywood, Florida. (Roman Pavlik of Laurie Reader Real Estate LLC) [ RELATED: They bought homes after the market crashed a decade ago. Now theyre seeing values soar. ] Hollywood Hills is one of the few communities where you have single-family homes without an association and you still have access to I-95 and the tollway, Pavlik said. Broward County’s public school system is rated B, according to the Florida Department of Education. Overall housing demand in Hollywood has been strong. According to Pavlik’s figures, there were 252 single-family homes for sale last year at this time, now there are only 135 homes for sale.

