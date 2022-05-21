Conservatives seek to acquire beloved Hollywood convent | Nation and World

LOS ANGELES (RNS) Fearing that the Monastery of Angels could be sold for private use or redeveloped, Los Angeles conservators and advocates are forming a nonprofit as they seek to acquire and take responsibility for the home beloved of Hollywood for cloistered Dominican nuns.

Over the years, the community has dwindled as nuns have aged and after some have died of COVID-19 and other causes, making it difficult to maintain the monasteries’ democratic way of life. Dominican nuns have dedicated themselves to studying the scriptures and praying for those who come to them for guidance and to do penance.

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP join forces on certain religious news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.

An online petition to save the Monastery of Angels emerged last year, with LA residents referring to the four-acre property as a retreat and oasis amid the clamor of the city. It collected more than 4,200 signatures on Wednesday May 18.

The local prioress, Sister Maria Christine, president of the Association of Dominican Monasteries of North America, said in December that no decision to sell had been made, adding that the Dominicans were looking at many options and trying to find the best solution. One of these options was to seek other religious communities that could manage the monastery.

We continue to wait for official canonical permissions to continue. Our goal is to maintain the beauty of the property and continue to be a source of spiritual enrichment for all who come to pray, she told Religion News Service in an email Friday.

The world needs prayer and we keep everyone in our prayer intentions, she added.

But the Conservatives are not taking any risks.

The Los Angeles Monastery of Angels Foundation, the nonprofit organization being formed, wants to acquire the monastery to care for and maintain the property as a Catholic sacred space, according to the Save The Monastery Of The website. Angels which has been posted online. Thursday.

According to the website, the loss of the monastery to non-Catholic redevelopment will deprive Catholics in Los Angeles of the ability to sustain themselves spiritually from its lands and will also remove a place of prayer from a community in dire need.

Behind this effort are Kim Cooper and Richard Schave, LA historians and curators who run a travel agency exploring the city through an architectural, historical and spiritual lens; Rob Hollman, a nonprofit consultant whose clients include PBS SoCal, the Mr. Hollands Opus Foundation, and Preserve Orange County; and Brody Hale, president of the St. Stephen Protomartyr Project, an organization that works to preserve historic Catholic churches and sacred spaces.

We have to be proactive, Schave said.

Schave said he agrees with Sister Maria Christine that the monastery should remain a space for spiritual enrichment, but if we leave that aside and place our faith in the Dominican Federation and the Holy See, he said, I don’t think we will get there. goal.

This part of town, Cooper said, has been subjected to foreign investors who don’t really have a sense of community.

They just want to do everything they can as quickly as possible, in order to profit from it, Cooper said.

Founded in 1924 by a New Jersey nun, the Monastery of Angels received financial support from wealthy Los Angeles families and celebrities such as the Dohenys, through the Carrie Estelle Doheny Foundation, and the late actress Jane Wyman, through the Jane Wyman Charitable Foundation. The nuns also bake and sell their famous pumpkin bread, peanut brittle, chocolate mints and other goodies at the gift shop.

Supporters behind the effort are planning a fundraising campaign aimed at Catholics and others in the region and across the country. They will determine if it makes financial sense to continue producing pumpkin bread and other products.

Any income from the production of these goods will be used solely for the care and upkeep of the monastery and its grounds, they said.

They will also seek to retain the gift shop and explore the possibility of making the monastery available for retreats.

Although the Dominican nuns would no longer inhabit the monastery under their stewardship, the group plans to keep the chapel open for the occasional celebration of Mass, sacramental activities, 24-hour Eucharistic adoration and private prayer. Volunteers would be there.

There appear to be fewer than five nuns residing at the monastery.

The group models its efforts on those of other lay Catholics who have taken ownership and responsibility of churches and monasteries across the country.

One example is the Save Our St. Annes group, which for years maintained St. Annes Church in Columbia, California. The parish is within the boundaries of the Diocese of Stockton and Mass is celebrated there a few times a year.

In Batesville, Indiana, the St. Marys of the Rock Preservation Society has cared for St. Marys of the Rock Church since its closure in 2013. The parish is within the boundaries of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Those who wanted St. Marys to remain a church available for occasional Masses stepped forward and took responsibility for caring for it and its grounds, at their own expense, the group said.