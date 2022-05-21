BTS’s J-Hope appears in selfies with Jin, teases singer for tagging him in post





BTS member Jin recently met fellow group member J-Hope and shared some photos. Taking to Instagram, Jin shared the selfies he clicked while inside a car. For the photos, Jin opted for a purple shirt while J-Hope was dressed in a white shirt and half yellow sweater. The BTS members were also seen wearing microphones. (Also read | BTS’s RM Reveals Their Different Personalities “Sometimes Like A Heavy Burden”: Sometimes I Wonder Who The Real Me Is) In the first photo, the duo smiled for the camera as J-Hope also flashed a thumbs-up. As Jin smiled in the second photo, J-Hope was seen smiling at someone sitting in front of him. Jin simply posted the photos but did not caption the post or tag J-Hope. Jin shared photos with J-Hope. J-Hope teased Jin. J-Hope shared Jin’s post. Reacting to the footage, J-Hope left a teasing comment for Jin. He wrote, “Wow our hyung (older brother) knows how to tag (people)!!!!!!!!!” J-Hope also added a series of emojis including fire, applause, heart eyes, raised hands, and red hearts. He also re-shared the post to his Instagram Stories and added a thumbs-up emoji. Reacting to Jin’s latest post, BTS fandom ARMY shared comments on Twitter. One fan wrote, “Hobi is literally the sweetest, most caring person ever.” “Hobi taught him they’re so healthy I can’t,” said another fan. “The way he knew his hyung would be happy to see so many emojis and he used so many,” one Twitter user commented. “Proud teacher vibe,” one person tweeted. “It’s so healthy I can’t,” another person said. Recently, Jin teased J-Hope for dropping comments on his Instagram posts. When J-Hope shared several photos of himself on the social media platform, Jin commented, “Don’t just click the like, post jwehope comments as well.” J-Hope laughed and replied, “Jjuin.” Earlier this month, Jin posted several photos as he visited a Pokemon-themed cafe and posed with plush toys, including Pikachu and a Pokeball. Following Jin’s advice, J-Hope wrote, “(You) walk around alone doing cute stuff by yourself (fire emoji).” Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of their anthology album Proof. The new album will be unveiled on June 10. The album will consist of songs like Run BTS, Born Singer, Yet To Come, Run, I Need You, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Never Seen, Seesaw, Moon, NO, Boy in Luv, IDOL, Danger, Dynamite , Life Goes On and Butter.

