Karan Johars’ birthday party called Covid-19 hotspot after celebrities test positive





Bollywood who’s who Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor attended Karan Johars’ birthday party at Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai on May 25. On Saturday, nearly 10 days later, it was reported that Karans 50th anniversary party left around 50 guests infected with Covid-19. However, a new report released on Sunday said those rumors were false. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan dances to the song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at Karan Johar’s birthday party On Saturday, news portals reported that the Karans stars’ birthday party in Mumbai was a Covid-19 superspreader event, leading many guests to test positive in the following days. A few days after the party, on June 4, actor Kartik Aaryan announced that he tested positive for Covid-19; however, he did not attend Karan’s party. He had been promoting his new movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 across the country. On Saturday, it was reported that actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who was preparing for the release of his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within, had tested positive for the virus. “Several of Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are infected with Covid after the party, although they did not disclose that they had tested positive. In fact, Kartik Aaryan who was not at the Karan Johars’ party has tested positive for Covid, he contracted the virus from one of his heroines who was present at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film, a source quoted in a Bollywood Hungama report said. However, citing a source, an India Today report said on Sunday that Karan was currently filming for Koffee With Karan and undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 tests. The source added that all Covid-19 safety protocols on the set of the celebrity chat show were being followed, even by guests. Reports of nearly 50 guests at the party testing positive are bizarre. The party took place almost 10 days ago and it was only now that Aditya Roy Kapur confirmed he tested positive for Covid 19, the source said in the India Today report. The source added that many celebrities who attended the Karans party have since traveled for work and other commitments to different parts of the world, and the names of celebrities who tested positive for Covid-19 were linked to the Karans party. Karans without cause. Karan’s birthday party brought together actors Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and many more.

