SRK Jawan accused of being a copycat of Hollywood movie Darkman

The culture of being heavily inspired and borrowing casually has gone down so much in Bollywood, that you have to be thankful when a movie or a song turns out to be original and not a bad copy of something else. The whole SRK fanbase is going crazy with his Jawan tfacilitate social media breaking. directed by Atlee, the highly-anticipated movie announcement teaser has finally given relief to fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the King reclaim his throne on the big screen.

However, thanks to the magic of the internet and the benevolent powers of people digging up stuff, some users have started pointing out the uncanny similarity between his Jawan look and the 1990 Hollywood hit Darkman. Some fans are speculating if jawan ia free inspiration from the character of Liam Neelsons in Dark man. As people jump to conclusions too quickly, it bothers a lot of fans.

SRK’s Jawan unveils a replica of the 1990 Hollywood film Darkman

Bollywood ka copy nahi jayega culture pic.twitter.com/NyMBTJFSxO Nandini Idnani (and nandiniidnani69) June 4, 2022

SRK’s ‘Jawan’ look inspired by Liam Neeson’s Darkman? Fans speculate Khud ka dimag hai?? Copy copy and only copy.. and fir bhi ghamand duniya bhar ka.. in school we are taught that copying is bad and should be punished.#boycottJawan#boycottbollywoodhttps://t.co/4dBtsTMNFq Nisarg Jani (lubluestone_leo) June 4, 2022

Another copy of Bullywood is here #Jawan is copied from Darkman. pic.twitter.com/tfMtgnDdTH Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 3, 2022

Written by Sam Raimi, Black man wwritten as a tribute to horror films made in the 1930s and Liam starred as Dr. Peyton Westlake. Here is the trailer for the superhero movie:

Whereas Jawans The script has not been revealed, the film is being touted as a major pan-Indian release for 2023 and is meant to re-enact SRK’s status as an actor as well. Although the bandaged look is actually quite similar, we can only wait and watch to find out the truth. Hopefully this is an original and that speculation soon dies down.