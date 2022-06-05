Panicked Young Actor Learns From Ghostly Pro In ‘I Hate Hamlet’ At Scripps Ranch Theater

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> John DeCarlo (left) as Barrymore and Alex Guzman as Andrew in I Hate Hamlet at the Scripps Ranch Theatre. Photo by Ken Jacques

In the clever and fun Canadian sitcom Slings and Arrows (2003-2006, using a phrase from Hamlet), a seasoned Shakespearean director tries to calm down a terrified young American movie star who has signed on to play the Danish prince, famous for his size and its challenge. role by saying something like, just go through the seven monologues. That’s what people come to see. If you succeed, you are free at home.

In Paul RudnickIn the 1991 comedy play I Hate Hamlet, set in 1989, the advice to a similarly panicked Shakespeare newbie is far less informative and constructive.

Notorious 1920s Shakespearean, set-chewer and womanizer of an acclaimed theater dynasty, John Barrymore, tells inexperienced/shallow TV actor Andrew Rally to be like him.

Called back by a sance, and unknowingly by a needy Hamlet, Barrymore’s ghost spends six weeks, in his own old New York Gothic apartment, helping prepare Andrew for his big stage debut.

It does more than bring Andrew back to his theatrical roots.

He also thwarts Andrews’ predatory TV director/producer and encourages him to elope with Andrews’ real estate agent. He reconnects with Agent Andrews, an old flame. And he sets up Andrews virginal girlfriend for his big night.

What more could a superstar do? Sure, Barrymore acknowledges he’s liquidated an exhausted alcoholic, but he serves his purpose when called upon.

Under the confident direction of comedic actor Phil Johnson, Scripps Ranch TheaterI Hate Hamlet is downright hilarious, with a crackerjack cast and rat-a-tat timing.

Like Andrew and Barrymore, Alex Guzman and John DeCarlo play each other perfectly. And they duel expertly, thanks to the fine work of fight choreographer Ben Cole.

Guzman is deservedly TV-handsome and resistant to the lure of the stage, his lack of pay and his Melancholy Dane.

DeCarlo is incredibly over the top as the nimble, narcissistic Barrymore.

Adam Daniel adds hilarity as LA producer Sharpy Gary. His catatonic anger in the second act is breathtaking.

On the distaff side, Lynnia Shanley is funny, silly, and enthralled by drama as Andrews’ virtuous main push, Deirdre; Christine Hewitt takes aim at wannabe Noo Yawk as a real estate agent who settles Andrew in Barrymore’s former apartment in Washington Square. And Jill Drexler turns Andrews’ aging agent into a Teutonic femme fatale.

None of this would be so funny if the script wasn’t sensational. I’ve been a lifelong fan of Paul Rudnick, having seen many of his plays and movies, reading him regularly in The New Yorker, and still laughing at scenes from his riotous 1989 novel Ill Take It. He’s incredibly knowledgeable, endlessly intelligent, and oh-so-Jewish New York in his humor.

The design work at SRT greatly enriches the discussions.

Alyssa Kanes wonderfully detailed, arched, stone walls, stained glass window is highlighted by exceptional lighting by Mitchell Simkovsky and sound by John Fredettes. Pam Stompolys’ costumes are delightfully character-defining (although Deirdre looks more like a Ren Faire hippie than Laura Ashley’s lover portrays as in the text).

All in all, the production is a huge success that is hugely entertaining and repeatedly laughs out loud. In these dark days, what more could you ask for? Well, there’s one more thing: not only do we hear beautiful, well-spoken lines from Shakespeare, but we come to understand the magical moments that allow dedicated theater makers to do what they do.

i hate hamlet until June 12 at Scripps Ranch Theaterat the Legler Benbough Theater on the campus of Alliant University, 9783 Avenue of Nations

until June 12 at Scripps Ranch Theaterat the Legler Benbough Theater on the campus of Alliant University, 9783 Avenue of Nations Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets ($12 to $39) are available at 858-395-0573 or online atscrippsranchtheatre.org

Operating time: 2 hours. (including intermission)

COVID protocol: Masks are mandatory.

Pat Launer, member of theAmerican Association of Theater Critics, is a longtime San Diego arts writer and Emmy-winning theater critic. An archive of his previews and reviews can be found atpatlauner.com.