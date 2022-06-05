Wordle 351 Jun 5 Daily Tips: Can’t solve Wordle today? Three guides to help find an answer | Games

Even if you can’t always rely on your Wi-Fi connection, your partner doing the cleaning they promised, or your local bus arriving on time, you can rely on Wordle. In fact, there’s a whole new Wordle teaser to solve, and it’s harder than ever. Luckily, you can also rely on Express Online to post your daily pick of Wordle clues, this time for the June 5 puzzle. If you need help solving Wordle 351, just scroll to the bottom of the page for a spoiler-free selection of guides. Good luck and God bless you!

Perfect for playing with a cup of breakfast tea, Wordle tasks players with finding a five-letter word in just six attempts.

Fortunately, there are ways to narrow it down and solve the puzzle very quickly. This is to pay close attention to the color of the tiles after each guess.

If the mailbox turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, showing how many correct answers you got, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be published. You will also lose your valuable winning streak.

Read on for some helpful Wordle tips, followed by a spoiler-free selection of hints for Wordle 351 on June 5th…