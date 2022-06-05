The actor of “The Dark Knight” Aaron Eckhart was in constant rage after playing characters like Two-Face

Actor Aaron Eckhart has starred in several films over the years to add more variety to his filmography. Of all his roles, his portrayal of Two-Face in Christopher Nolan The black Knight might be his most remarkable. However, Eckhart once revealed that playing villainous roles took a toll on him.

Aaron Eckhart once believed the purpose of acting was to make performance personal

Aaron Eckert | Edgar Negrete/Getty Images

As is the case with most actors, Eckhart put in a lot of hard work and time to achieve his goals. The Me Frankenstein The actor compared the mentality an actor must have to be successful in boxing. Eckhart believed that an artist had to be willing to fight for their dreams in order to see them come true.

Boxers, they…sacrifice themselves. Dedication, discipline, I find I have that in my own life with my own career, he once said in an interview with Courage in the cinema. It takes a fighting mentality to work in this profession. And we share that.

Talk to Bafta Guruthe actor also revealed what he thinks every actor should do to pull off a memorable performance.

Well, the point of the game is to make it personal, he said. Everything is personal. So if you’re not like your character, you have to find that slice of you or that art of you that is. Then you have to linger and focus on that part to the exclusion of everything else. You can’t become someone else, but what you can do is showcase the qualities that resemble your character.

Aaron Eckhart took a break after characters like Two-Face left him in constant rage