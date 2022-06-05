Entertainment
Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty files for divorce from wife citing lack of physical intimacy
The court reserved its verdict after last week’s hearing.
The Lok Sabha MP also accused his wife of running fake accounts and fan pages to spread hatred against him.
Odiya actor and Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini are in the final stages of their divorce. Anubhav had filed for divorce in the Additional District Magistrate’s Court (ADJM) in Cuttack.
The court ordered Varsha Priyadarshani to vacate the ancestral home of Anubhav Mohanty within two months. Apart from this, Anubhav Mohanty was asked to pay alimony of Rs 30,000 per month to Varsha. In another petition, Anubhav had also demanded disclosure of Varsha’s source of income. The court reserved its verdict after last week’s hearing.
Days before the verdict, Anubhav posted a video on social media saying that although they got married in 2014, there was no physical intimacy between them. In the video, Anubhav said, I had cited only one reason in the request for separation from my wife. This was due to the non-consummation of the marriage. She has not granted me the matrimonial rights of a husband to this day. She always opposed the idea. Now it’s up to you how long and why a husband will tolerate it.
Anubhav also recently accused his wife of running fake accounts and fan pages to spread hate against him and, via his social media profile, urged fans not to fall for it.
Anubhav Mohanty, a famous actor in Oriya films, started his political career in 2013 with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the ruling party of Odisha. His marriage to Varsha began to crumble in just two years when he filed his first petition against his wife in 2016. He alleged there was no physical intimacy between them even after two years of marriage.
