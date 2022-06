Apple VR/AR headset reportedly gets content from Hollywood’s biggest hitters

While Apple is making some interesting moves with the realityOS trademark, many are expecting its long-tail AR/VR headset to make an appearance at WWDC 2022. We’ll see tomorrow if that’s the case, but whether we see it or not, The New York Times (opens in a new tab) claims the helmet will ship next year, with help from Hollywood’s biggest hitters to make it stand out. The report claims that Apple has hired “Hollywood directors such as Jon Favreau” to create a video for the device. Although Favreau is the only person whose name has been directly verified, the report specifically mentions his work on Prehistoric Planet for Apple TV Plus, so it seems likely that the company will rely on its new streaming connections to create content for the project. Launching a new product line is always a gamble, even for a company with Apple’s seemingly endless resources, and the journey hasn’t been without problems, both technical and philosophical. On the first front, the Times report points to ongoing difficulties with battery life as being responsible for the delayed release. On the latter, “at least two members of its industrial design team” apparently left Apple over “concerns about developing a product that could change the way people interact with each other.” Whether the impact of Apple’s foray into the VR/AR space is that profound remains to be seen, but the company is certainly pinning a lot of hope on making a splash. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes it’s Apple’s long-term plan for these headsets to be a direct replacement for the iPhone, after all, and it’s not an ambition most would take lightly given money that smartphones bring to the company. Will we get a first glimpse of this possible future tomorrow? Maybe not directly, according to the report, but we’ll at least see “software tools that would allow apps to add new camera and voice features.” This is apparently the first step towards the “hands-free interface” that customers will use when putting on the Apple headset. Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman also recommended people tone down their expectations of what we’ll actually see in terms of AR and VR hardware. “While Apple’s next mixed reality headset is on full steam ahead – underscored by the device’s recent demo to the company’s board – I’d be wary of expecting a full developer presentation. and consumers next week,” he wrote last week. . Today’s best Oculus Quest 2 deals

