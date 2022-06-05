Christopher Pratt, legendary Canadian painter, dead at 86

Christopher Pratt, who cast a mysterious and magical aura on the Newfoundland and Labrador landscape with works of art that gained international acclaim, has died. He was 86 years old.

He died early Sunday morning, his family said in a statement.

“He passed away as he wished, surrounded by family and friends at his 59-year-old home on the Salmonier River,” the family statement read.

He is survived by four children and another family. Acclaimed painter Mary Pratt, described in the family statement as his “best friend and sometimes wife”, died in 2018.

“It’s a great loss for so many people. Canada has lost a great artist,” said Emma Butler, a friend of Pratt’s and founder of the Emma Butler Gallery in St. John’s.

Pratt was often called one of Canada’s greatest painters during his long and successful career, earning him appointments to both the Order of Canada and the Order of Earth- Newfoundland and Labrador. His work is featured in galleries coast to coast, including the National Gallery of Canada.

His decades of paintings and prints center on the landscapes and experiences of Newfoundland: the gaze out to sea, the snow deposited on an overturned dory, the arid stretches of the Trans-Canada Highway. In his characteristic meticulous style, Pratt transports viewers with his often enlightened views into territory somewhere between the realistic and the surreal.

“There is magic in his paintings,” said Tom Smart, director of the Beaverbrook Gallery in Fredericton and author of Christopher Pratt: Six Decades.

“He’s called a magical realist for a reason. You look at his paintings and it’s almost like they’re looking at you.”

Winter at Whiteway, a 2004 painting by Pratt. (Christopher Pratt/Mira Godard Gallery)

This unsettling gaze has marked much of Pratt’s art.

“His paintings have a lot of depth,” Smart said. “You can appreciate the painting; it paints a building or a landscape that’s familiar to everyone, but when you start looking at it, you’re like, ‘Well, wait a minute, there’s stuff going on here.'”

Pratt made no secret that his works were edited into the clutter of the world. It removes stains and straightens lines to create complex, alternate versions of reality.

“The straight lines and the precision and all the control of my work is just window dressing,” Pratt told CBCRadio. Ready to go in 2018.

“Because my life, thoughts, anxieties and everything else are anything but clean and controlled and orderly.”

Painting by Christopher Pratt from 2013, Argentia: The Ruins of Fort McAndrew: After the Cold War. Argentia, a former World War II American military base on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland, was one of Pratt’s favorite sites to visit and paint. (Christopher Pratt/Mira Godard Gallery)

From the Confederation to the design of the flag

Pratt’s works provide few easy answers. Instead, they reward those who are willing to spend time with them and what they say about his deep affection for Newfoundland and Labrador.

“He loved this place. He loved this wild, unpredictable, beautiful place,” Butler said.

“And he walked through it, and he painted it with love and reverence. And if you couldn’t see the love and reverence in his paintings, then you were just missing what he was saying.”

1998 oil painting of Pratt Benoit’s Cove: Sheds in Winter. Pratt often took road trips around Newfoundland and included this fish factory on his itinerary. (Christopher Pratt/The Rooms Collection)

This love led to an unusual honour, given his lineage: Pratt was born in 1935, in the Gray Age of Government after Newfoundland ceded its self-government status to the United Kingdom and effectively functioned as a British territory until Confederation with Canada in 1949.

Both sides of Pratt’s family spanned generations in Newfoundland, and many were adamantly opposed to joining Canada. Pratt became a Canadian at age 13 and has often said he has vivid memories and associations with the pre-Confederation era.

Then in 1980, when his artistic career was in full swing, Pratt was chosen to design the provincial flag (until then, the Union Jack did the job).

Pratt put his remarkable work ethic to good use, creating dozens of flag designs before settling on the one that still flies today, which contains subtle nods to Britain’s, maritime and Beothuk histories. place.

The flag was divisive when it arrived, and Pratt was sometimes ambivalent about it. He once described himself as a reluctant “entertainment doctor” who agreed under pressure to help break an impasse among politicians over a design, but was clear on one point.

“I did my best,” he told CBC in 1980.

“I think the committee could have found a better designer, I don’t dispute that. But I would say in all modesty, they couldn’t have found anyone who cared more about the province.”

The provincial flag of Newfoundland and Labrador, designed by Pratt, was unveiled on April 29, 1980. (National Archives/CBC)

‘I like what I do’

Pratt spent most of his life on the east coast of Newfoundland, but left the province at an early age to pursue graduate studies, earning a pre-medical degree at Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick.

The medicine did not last. Pratt was drawn to the school’s fine arts department and fell in love with its early mentor and teacher, Alex Colville, whose style influenced Pratt’s.

Mount Allison also introduced Pratt to his future first wife, Mary, an immensely talented painter in her own right. for decades.

With arts degrees from Mount Allison and the Glasgow School of Art in hand, the Pratts returned to Newfoundland and Christopher began his career in earnest. His works were well received from the start, and in addition to curating and teaching, he was able to devote himself to his art, which he did, prolifically, for the rest of his life.

Pratt worked in many mediums, such as watercolor, seen here in his 2004 painting, Fall At My Place (Some Shadows On My House). (Christopher Pratt/Private Collection)

“I love what I do. I don’t consider it work. I’ve never done it. It’s a rich and satisfying hobby in which I have the chance to earn a good living until now,” Pratt said in a 2015 interview about his retrospective exhibition, The Places. I Go, which focused on a defining aspect of his life and work: road trips in Newfoundland.

Pratt’s Pilgrimages

Pratt has traveled the island often and traveled extensively, akin to “a pilgrimage,” said Mireille Eagan, who curated The Places I Go in her role as curator of contemporary art at The Rooms, on St. John’s Cultural Complex which includes the Provincial Art Gallery.

Eagan made two such trips with Pratt, racking up thousands of miles across Newfoundland as he searched for his muse.

As befits such a disciplined performer, his road trips were well ordered. Eagan said he visits the same places every time: from his parents’ graves to buildings he’s painted to favorite highway rest stops.

“He was telling me stories along the way. And every river we passed, every tree that had meaning to him, he was talking about it,” Eagan said.

“We were talking about the history of this province, which he knew intimately. It was important for him to remember this place. And he did that through his paintings.”

“If there is a big theme in his paintings, they are works that are images seen from the road,” Smart said.

Deer Lake: Junction Brook Memorial, a 1999 oil painting by Pratt of the Deer Lake Generating Station, is in the collection of the National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa, a gift from David and Margaret Marshall. (Christopher Pratt/Mira Godard Gallery)

Trips included stops such as the Deer Lake Powerhouse, a majestic building of luminous mullions that became the subject of one of his best-known works,Deer Lake: Junction Brook Memorial.

“It’s just an amazing painting,” Smart said.

“You wonder why he turned to this powerhouse and took so long to paint it, but it gives me enormous, enormous satisfaction to look at it and travel through this landscape. To be lost in it, to be afraid of that too.”

The painting’s title alludes to memories of the wild waterway, long tamed for human use, its electricity still powering the nearby Corner Brook pulp and paper mill with that subtle knot of the many times Pratt has used his art to bear witness to the story of his beloved. Province.

Denying the seriousness, “a road trip with Christopher Pratt is pretty funny,” Eagan said. They were listening to Frank Sinatra or jazz, and the human warmth behind so many wintry tableaux shone through.

“He was a very humble man. He may seem a bit cold, but he’s not. He was a humble and compassionate person,” she said.

Pratt was also a complex man who sought honesty and deep thought from friends and family, Smart said.

The Lynx, a 1965 serigraph by Pratt. (Christopher Pratt/Beaverbrook Art Gallery)

A “deeply personal” painter

His family dynamic was sadly complex. Mary Pratt, who initially set aside her artistic career to support her husband’s and raise their four children John, Anne, Barbara and Ned, would come to embrace her immense talent for painting the everyday in the sublime.

The two divorced after decades of marriage, with Christopher remarrying, but an artistic connection and respect remained.

“Mary and Christopher told me they see excellence, artistic excellence and tremendous creativity in each other,” Smart said.

“Throughout their careers, they worked closely together. Particularly towards the end of their two lives, they reconciled and reportedly had conversations that would influence each other’s artistic practice out of deep respect,” Eagan said. .

Trongate Abstract, a 2018 painting inspired by a devastating fire years earlier at Pratt’s alma mater, the Glasgow School of Art. Pratt dedicated the work to his estranged wife, Mary Pratt, after her death. (Christopher Pratt/The Rooms Collection)

Mary Pratt died in 2018 at age 83. That same year, Christopher Pratt painted Summaryinspired by a devastating fire at the Glasgow School of Art, his alma mater.

The seemingly cool composition alludes to emotion, but only if you flip it over to the dedication on the back: “To Mary.”

“His paintings are deeply personal and deeply felt,” Eagan said.

“I know many, many will look at his work and say, ‘Oh, it’s so cold’, but actually it’s not. It’s a way of remembering. And so when you look at his paintings , we look at it.”

