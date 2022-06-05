Shakira and football star Gerard Piqu confirm their separation | Entertainment

MADRID (AP) Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqu, are going their separate ways, the couple announced on Saturday.
We regret to confirm that we are separating, the two said in a statement released by PR firm Shakiras. For the well-being of our children, which is our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thanks for understanding.
Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.
In recent days, rumors about the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped the Spanish media, fueled by reports that Piqu, 35, had left the family home in Barcelona and was living alone in the city.
While Shakira is one of the best musical artists in the world for her songs and live performances, Piqu is one of the best defenders in European football. For a decade, the two were described as the two halves of a happy partnership that saw the two continue to thrive as hugely popular entertainers.
The split now comes with Shakira and Piqu facing their own legal issues.
Shakira faces a potential lawsuit for tax evasion in Spain. Prosecutors accuse her of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She has denied any wrongdoing and her public relations firm claims that she paid back everything she owed.
Piqu, for his part, was involved in a investigation by Spanish prosecutors investigates the contracts behind the organization of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Audios leaked to Spanish media indicate that a company run by Piqu received commissions worth millions of euros (dollars) for its involvement in hosting the tournament in the Middle Eastern kingdom. Piqu denies any wrongdoing or conflict of interest despite playing in the Super Cup.
Piqu has also launched several other business initiatives while remaining a top football player in Spain. Spanish sports media consider him a future president of Football Club Barcelona once his playing career is over.
