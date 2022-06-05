Fans cover Johnny Depp’s Hollywood star with items after trial ends





Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman(2018),The rum journal(2011),Driving angry piper(2011), and more) for defamation after writing an editorial forThe Washington Post,where she presented herself as a public figure representing domestic violence. Ms. Heard counterattacked Mr. Depp, pretending that hedefamed her when her former attorney released statements saying her abuse allegations were a hoax. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, along with numerous witnesses, including Depp’s ex Kate Moss, have spoken and argued their case during a six-week trial. A seven-person jury entered into deliberation on Friday May 27 and delivered its verdict today, Wednesday June 1. Amber Heard waited for the verdict in the courtroom next to her lawyers, but Johnny Depp is currently in the UK as he has made surprise appearances at Jeff Beck concerts and has not returned to the US. According to reports, Depp watched the verdict live from the UK. On Wednesday June 1, the jury found that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp had proven that Ms. Heard had lied about his allegations. In Heards’ countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages. Now, days after the trial officially ended, fans are flocking to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to visit Hollywood star Johnny Depp and leave congratulatory items. TikTok User, tokyozmoon, recently browsed Depp’s Hollywood star and shared some of the congratulatory items found, including a balloon and a card. They captioned the video: Glad he won #johnnydepp#amberheard#johnnydeppisinnocent#johnnydepptrial#fyp#foryoupage#foryou#fyp#viral#hollywood#losangeles @tokyozmoon Glad he won #JohnnyDepp#amberheard#johnnydeppisinnocent#johnnydepptrial#fyp#foryoupage#for you#fyp#viral#hollywood#losangeles original sound – imMoRtalRock$tar Johnny Depp was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read, but has since released a statement regarding the outcome, saying, “The jury gave my life back to me. I am really humbled”. He also said: “I am, and have been, overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest for the truth to be told has helped others, men and women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those who support them will never give up. I also hope that the position will now revert to innocent until proven guilty, both in court and in the media. You can read Johnny Depp’s full statement here. Amber Heard has also released a statement since the jury verdict was announced, which you can read here. Related:Johnny Depp Leaves Country Amid Ongoing Libel Lawsuit Johnny Depp is one of Hollywood’s best-known versatile actors. He starred in a wide variety of films, includingSweeney Todd(2007),Alice in Wonderland(2010),secret window(2004),Charlie and the chocolate factory(2005),21 jump street(2012),The Lone Ranger(2003),Public enemies(2009), and more. Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in thePirates of the Caribbeanfranchise. The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others. Due to Heards’ allegations, Depp’s career took a few hits. Warner Bros.fantastic beastsThe franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role as Jack Sparrow in thePirates of the Caribbeanfranchise. What do you think of the verdict in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial? Let us know in the comments below.

