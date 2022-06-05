Entertainment
Director, comedian and local historian Tammy Denease brings important and hidden black women to life through the Hartford Courant theater
WETHERSFIELD — Local entertainer, storyteller, actress and playwright Tammy Denease is known for bringing important and hidden black women to life in history through her one-man plays across the state. She took another big step forward with her directorial debut in Living History: Elizabeth Keckly Freedom Tailored by Hand.
The Deneases play, performed at the Webb Barn at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum in Wethersfield on Thursday, gave audiences a glimpse into Keckly’s life as she endured slavery, physical abuse, separation from with his family, the loss of his son and a difficult situation. wedding. She eventually purchased her own freedom by becoming a close friend, confidante, and first seamstress and seamstress to President Abraham Lincoln’s wife, Mary Ann Todd Lincoln.
The cast included Abria Smith as adult Elizabeth, Candis Hilton as young Elizabeth, Nizae Aaliyah as 13th Amendment reader, Andre Keitt and Kelvin Todd, who played the voices of white slave owners, journalists and President Lincoln, and Denease as the voice of Mary Todd Lincoln and a slave girl.
After the play, Denease spoke about what led her to bring Keckly’s story to the stage.
When I was choosing my characters, I wanted to do women that you haven’t heard much about, Denease said.
Coming from Mississippi, I knew my heritage and I knew my story. I wanted to talk more about who I knew and thought everyone should know when I moved here.
After moving to the Northeast, Denease asked his sixth-grade teacher when they were going to talk about other black leaders, such as Medgar Evers, Marion Anderson and others, since they only covered Martin Luther King Jr. , Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman. .
She told me I had to go to the library, and I didn’t mind because I was a bookworm. I felt really sad for all the other students who weren’t into reading like me, and that was unacceptable to me. It was then, in sixth grade, that I [decided] I would do this and I didn’t know it until I got older.
Some of the women Denease has played include Bessie Coleman, the world’s first internationally licensed pilot, Amistad Margu’s captive, and Elizabeth MumBet Freeman, the first enslaved African-American to file and win a freedom suit in Massachusetts. Denease said she chooses stories of black women that reflect the women in her own family, like her great-grandmother and grandmother, whose lessons set her on the path to becoming a historian and of researcher.
Elizabeth Keckly is a bit like my great-grandmother’s story. She came out of slavery. She became very well known in Mississippi [and] was well known as a businesswoman. So when she died she had the 40 acres, she had six houses, she had a lot when she died, more than most of the white people who were her neighbors at the time. I want to tell the stories of resilience and not just the stories that are seen through a single lens that slaves were docile, had no ambition and were [not] resilient. This was not the case. That’s why I tell the stories I tell.
Denease believes it is this resilience that makes the black community what it is today.
So much people [ask], Why are you always talking about slavery? It’s not so much slavery I’m talking about. I’m talking about the resilient spirit of our ancestors, who were put in a situation over which they had no control. But they made the most of it, and thanks to them, we are, she says.
I tell people all the time, you’re very passionate about marches and protests, but it never lasts. You know why? You do it out of emotion and not out of knowledge. That’s the difference. Once you know why things are happening, you better understand how to go about it. That’s why it’s so important to tell these stories and not look at them as always the past.
For more information on Tammy Denease and her Hidden Women Stage Companyyou can contact her at 1-516-699-8997 or [email protected].
