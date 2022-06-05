



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worried about their longevity in Hollywood Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started getting nervous day by day about their future longevity in Hollywood. Royal biographer Tina Brown made the claim in her interview with BBC News. She was quoted saying: What the Sussexes find out, what anyone in the entertainment world could tell them, is that getting an entertainment deal is just the start of things, okay, I mean, if you have a big celebrity name, you can get a vanity deal done by a big entertainment company, but then you have to deliver. That’s the big difference between being a member of the royal family, quite frankly, I mean, unless you’re some kind of giant disaster like Andrew was, basically you’re going to be well regarded in top billing for the rest of your life without really doing much except performing those tasks as well as you’re supposed to. “But if you’re in the entertainment business, you have to deliver hits. We’ve already seen that Netflix has now canceled their animated film deal that they have with Meghan because nothing was really forthcoming. These deals are proving very difficult to come up with, Megan was not an accomplished producer before accepting this deal,” she continued. Harry never produced anything in his life. Anyone in Hollywood can tell you that producing content is extremely difficult. So I think the Sussexes are starting to worry a bit about their longevity, frankly, you know, the money stakes in Hollywood.

