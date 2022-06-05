Entertainment
Housing, homelessness, cops dominate Hollywood council race
Los Angeles Echo Park Lake was thrust into the national spotlight last year as police arrested dozens of demonstrators as they protested the removal of homeless encampments from the park.
Now the politician who lobbied for the cleanup of those encampments is on the ballot. And of the five Los Angeles City Council members seeking re-election on Tuesday, he is by far the most likely to face a deadly second contest this fall.
City councilor Mitch O’Arrell, 61, faces a quartet of challengers that span the ideological spectrum, with three campaigning to his left and a fourth somewhat to his right. All four have made the race a referendum on OFarrells’ record, denouncing his handling of homelessness not just in Echo Park, but in Hollywood and other parts of the neighborhood.
On the right of OFarrells is Steve Johnson, a Sheriff’s Department sergeant who wants to add 1,500 officers to the Los Angeles Police Department. Johnson criticized OFarrell for police cuts and increased cost of projects built using the HHH proposal, the $1.2 billion homeless housing bond.
Running on OFarrells left are community activist Albert Coradopolitical assistant Kate Pynoos and Hugo Soto Martinez, a union organizer from the Hotel Workers Union. All three assaulted OFarrell over the Echo Park Lake Glade.
OFarrell described Operation Echo Park as a success, which led to a restored park and public access to it. He said the encampments, which were mostly left alone during the COVID-19 pandemic, were plagued with violence, drug abuse and unsafe conditions.
We’ve returned the crown jewel of the parks system to the community for everyone, housed or unhoused, to enjoy, OFarrell said at an April event. That’s what parks are for.
Soto-Martinez offered a radically different assessment, calling the operation a failure in every way. He denounced the massive response of the police, who arrested journalists and fired projectiles at demonstrators. He also pointed to a UCLA report that found that only a small fraction of homeless park residents received permanent housing.
I’m surprised the council member continues to defend his tainted legacy, said Soto-Martinez, an organizer with Unite Here Local 11, which has spent nearly $300,000 on his behalf.
Soto-Martinez, Pynoos and Corado have promised to repeal the city’s anti-camping law, which allows council members to designate specific libraries, schools and sidewalks around parks as off-camping.
All three argued for fewer police officers, with at least one candidate calling for the LAPD to be eliminated outright. All three spoke out last week when OFarrell backed a new measure to ban campsites within 500 feet of every school and daycare.
Pynoos, who spent two years advising Councilman Mike Bonin on homelessness, called the glade at Echo Park Lake one of the parks darkest hours. Banning tents outside schools, she said, will push homeless youth further into the margins without offering new resources.
If Mitch really wanted to help the most vulnerable young people in Los Angeles, he had to focus on making it easier, not harder, to restore personal stability, Hollywood resident Pynoos said in a E-mail to supporters.
OFarrell, running for his third and final term, said his office is working to provide a range of housing options for those living on the streets. The district now has two original small villages, one in Westlake, one in Echo Park, and a third is in the works.
This year, OFarrell signed an acquisition plan two four-storey buildings in his neighborhood to serve homeless Angelenos. A similar development is planned just north of the lake, he said.
When Echo Park Lake was emptied, dozens of people were moved to hotel rooms and other locations. Of the 183 who were initially identified as being housed, 77 were still in some form of temporary housing as of last month, an official with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said Friday.
Another 12 are in permanent accommodation, the official said.
OFarrell, who lives in Glassell Park, said outreach workers will continue to provide housing as new facilities open. Our mission is to put everyone under one roof, he said.
Yet OFarrell’s critique was not limited to homelessness.
Soto-Martinez, running with major support of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, said the incumbent had done too little to keep housing affordable for working families in the district. The East Hollywood resident addressed this topic in a video who criticized OFarrells’ endorsement of a 26-story apartment tower on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard.
The 200-unit project has faced legal challenges from critics who said it would replace a cultural and historic asset, the closed Amoeba Music store, and provide too few affordable housing units.
I’m out of what used to be Amoeba Records, which, thanks to my adversary, is about to be toppled and turned into uglier luxury real estate, Soto-Martinez says in the video.
Soto-Martinez, 39, criticized OFarrell for designating only 10 of 200 units for low-income tenants. He also pointed to the fact that employees of the project developer donated $15,000 to OFarrell over seven years.
OFarrell called the Sunset Tower a good project, which would not involve any displacement, as there was no housing on the site. He said his office worked with the owners of Amoebas to find a new location nearby. And he argued that the tower’s rejection could have prompted a legal challenge under the state’s housing law.
The developer also provided $2.5 million to pay for additional affordable housing in Hollywood, OFarrell said.
In recent weeks, Soto-Martinez has landed the approval councilwoman Nithya Raman and school board member Jackie Goldberg, who once represented the district. He and Pynoos are both backed by Bonin.
Pynoos, 34, boasts Support from the California Womens List, the National Womens Political Caucus and former US Representative Katie Hill. And she looks like a progressive practicesomeone who has helped over 80 homeless people in Venice find permanent accommodation.
OFarrell highlighted his own housing record, announcing last week that 15,000 homes have been approved, funded or completed in his district since he took office in 2013. Of that total, about 4,000 or 29% will have restrictions on the amount of rent that can be charged, he said.
The real estate is of interest to the California Apartment Assn. and construction unions lined up behind OFarrell, spending more than $1.1 million on independent campaigns promote it and Soto–Martinez attack.
These Ads Target Soto-Martinez’s Description of Himself in Democratic Socialists of America quiz as a police abolitionist and video where he called for police who patrol the area’s bus and train system to be replaced with unarmed transit ambassadors.
Remove the agents who ensure the security of our public transport at night? No, Hugo, a attack announcement said.
Soto Martinez has retaliated shining the spotlight on OFarrells allies, warning his supporters that big real estate is trying to scare voters away. Let’s show them they can’t buy this election, he said.
At the same time, Soto-Martinez tried to reassure voters, saying being abolitionist doesn’t necessarily mean getting rid of the entire police force.
Those kinds of remarks upset Corado, whose sister Melyda Corado was shot and killed by police in a shootout with a suspect at a Silver Lake supermarket in 2018.
Corado, 33, said the abolition he supports is about ending law enforcement and replacing it with programs that tackle poverty, lack of affordable housing and insecurity. food, among others.
The very definition of abolition in this context is getting rid of the police department, he said. You can’t redefine a word just because you want it to fit your political message.
Corado, who lives in Historic Filipinotown, was endorsed by Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles. He is heavily involved with the Peoples City Council, an activist group that demonstrated outside the homes of OFarrell and other elected officials.
Corado said the group formed after the council voted against a blanket ban on evictions in April 2020.
We were a bunch of random activists who were so angry he was voting that way that we started protesting outside his house, he said. That’s why the Peoples City Council even exists.
OFarrell voted for a moratorium on evictions where tenants’ inability to pay was caused by COVID-19, which will not expire until July 2023 at the earliest. But he said he balked at the broader ban after receiving warnings city attorneys, who said it violated state law. Those attorneys said more drastic action could put the city at risk of $1 billion in damages.
We’ve protected those whose income has been affected by the pandemic, and we’ve done it the right way, he said.
