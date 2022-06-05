MTV Movie & TV Awards: See the full list of nominees | Entertainment

Connect with us

The winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be revealed on Sunday.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the event is aimed at popcorn movie fans and TV junkies alike, with categories celebrating memorable kisses, fight scenes and on-screen villains.

Jack Black will receive the Comedic Genius Award, while Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award, which “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to film and television have made them household names.”

The show will air live on MTV on Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

A full list of nominees follows below. The winners will be indicated in bold.

BEST FILM

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Coming Home”

BEST SHOW

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Coming Home”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried, “The Stall”

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig, “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac, “Knight of the Moon”

Scarlett Johansson, “The Black Widow”

Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Coming Home”

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell, “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe, “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney, “Halloween Kills”

Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Coming Home”

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, “Emily in Paris”

Poo and the Snake, “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson and Zo Kravitz, “The Batman”

Tom Holland and Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Coming Home”

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Johnny Knoxville, “Jackass Forever”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Free Guy”

UNPRECEDENTED PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Sophia DiMartino, “Loki”

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows, “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy, “Euphoria”

Shang-Chi Bus Fight, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men End Battle, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MOST SCARED PERFORMANCE

Kyle Richards, “Halloween Kills”

Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place, Part II”

Sadie Sink, “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

BEST TEAM

“Loki”, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

“Only Murders in the Building”, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Coming Home”, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project”, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City”, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE CONNECTION

“The Sex Life of College Girls”

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing to Go Home)”, Jennifer Hudson

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

“Little Star”, Dominic Fike

“On the Road (Marry Me)”, Jennifer Lopez

“We don’t talk about Bruno”, the cast of “Encanto”

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST CONTEST SERIES

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

“The Real Housewives Girls’ Ultimate Journey”

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello, “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause, “Selling the Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard, “The Summer House”

Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, “Bachelor in Paradise”

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, “Loren & Alexei: After 90 Days”

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy and Mendeecees, “Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta”

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BEST HOST

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

REVOLUTIONARY SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @pennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: habkhabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad Fight, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel, “The Big Bang with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonic Love, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Paris Hilton, “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in love”

Tami Roman, “Returning Home to the Real World”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy”

“Olivia Rodrigo: Drive Home 2 u”

