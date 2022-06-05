‘Root who?’ – When Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan hilariously trolled English drummer Joe Root





Amitabh Bachchan trolled Joe Root on Twitter in 2016. Photo: AP HIGHLIGHTS Joe Root on Sunday became the youngest batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket

Courtesy of Root’s Ton, England recorded a win over New Zealand

The home team will enter the 2nd Test of the series with a 1-0 lead Joe Root reached another milestone in his Test career and became the youngest batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. The batting icon has passed Sachin Tendulkar on the elite roster and shares the top spot with his former captain, Alastair Cook. Root and Cook completed their 10,000th race aged 31 years and 157 days. Tendulkar was 31 years and 326 days old when he broke the 10,000 run mark. Shortly after Root completed 10,000 runs in the longest format, an old tweet from Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan resurfaced on social media. Bachchan hilariously trolled Root at the 2016 T20 World Cup. “@flintoff11 @imVkohli @root66 @englandcricket Root who? Root ko..!!!” he wrote, reacting to a tweet from Andrew Flintoff. Related News Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in elite list to become youngest to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket From Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar: A look at the youngest batsmen to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket @flintoff11 @imVkohli @root66 @englandcricket Root who? Root ko..!!! indefinite – ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2016 The former England all-rounder had reminded Bachchan of this tweet after Root’s century against India in Chennai in 2021. And as Root completed his 10,000 runs in Tests, this tweet resurfaced on social media. Root was a member of the T20I side at the time. He hasn’t played a T20I match since May 2019 and is unlikely to make a comeback in the shorter format. Although he remains a vital member of the ODI squad and played a big part in England winning the World Cup in 2019. Ahead of the IPL Finals, Rahul Tewatiya shares his experience | Recent news Root’s masterclass against New Zealand saw the Three Lions chase the target of 277 in the opening session on Day 4. England had lost early wickets in the chase and were 4 short for 69 at one point given. Related News All-time great: Ganguly and Laxman lead reactions as Joe Root completes 10,000 tests with Century vs NZ ENG vs NZ: Joe Root plays as England beat New Zealand to go 1-0 at Lord’s Root formed a strong partnership with captain Ben Stokes and added 90 runs for the 5th wicket. After Stokes was sacked, he set up a 120-run winning partnership with wicket-keeper-beater Ben Foakes (32*). England now hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Nottingham will host the 2nd Test match from June 10-14.

