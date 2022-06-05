Ragnarok’ Thor actor says he’s finished voice recording

God of War: Ragnaroks Thor, Ryan Hurst, said that a major milestone had just been reached with the development of the games.

The actor of Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead fame declared during a video interview at Comic Con Revolution 22 (uploaded by YouTube channel Steven AlvarezGoing through Reddit): I just did the last bit of God of the war for Thor.

When asked what exactly Hurst meant in a comment, the uploader replied, clarifying: He meant he was doing extra lines and reshoots.

While this isn’t necessarily an indication of the exact release date of the games, it does seem to suggest that development is progressing well, with Thor being one of the main antagonists of the Nord. God of the war saga.

Hurst may still have some work to do on the game considering he’s also providing motion capture for the character, but it looks like all of his voice work has at least been done. It should be noted that this in no way confirms that the game will launch in the near future, although other reports suggest that is indeed the case.

The release date of God of War: Ragnarok has been a point of contention, with some doubting it’s coming out this year given that we’ve only seen one full trailer for the game so far. Despite this, the games animation director and Bloomberg Journalist Jason Schreier reiterated his confidence that the game is still coming this year. In addition, he recently received a note in South Koreafurther suggesting that the game will in fact reach its planned release in 2022.

God of War: Ragnarok will launch exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

