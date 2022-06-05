Critical Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) and its peers





Entertainment at Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGE – Get a rating) is one of 33 SOEs in the Entertainment and Leisure Services sector, but how does it stand out from its competitors? We’ll compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, and dividends. Risk and Volatility Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, which means its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of -0.33, which which means that their average price is 133% less volatile. than the S&P 500. Insider and Institutional Ownership 73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. In comparison, 34.7% of the shares of all “Amusement and Leisure Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock is held by insiders of the company. By comparison, 25.2% of the shares of all “Entertainment and Leisure Services” companies are held by insiders of the company. Strong institutional ownership indicates that hedge funds, endowments, and large fund managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term. Profitability This table compares the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors. Net margins Return on equity return on assets Entertainment at Madison Square Garden -16.04% -9.60% -4.10% Entertainment contestants at Madison Square Garden -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04% Benefits and evaluation This table compares the gross revenue, earnings per share, and market valuation of Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors. Gross revenue Net revenue Price/earnings ratio Entertainment at Madison Square Garden $180.40 million -$377.19 million -8.45 Entertainment contestants at Madison Square Garden $996.05 million -74.95 million dollars 67.95 Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenues and profits than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment trades at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry. Analyst Recommendations This is a summary of recent valuations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com. Sales Ratings Hold odds Buy reviews Strong buy odds Rating Entertainment at Madison Square Garden 1 2 1 0 2.00 Entertainment contestants at Madison Square Garden 73 273 384 ten 2.45 Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “amusement and recreation services” companies have an upside potential of 59.43%. Since Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors have a higher consensus rating and higher possible upside potential, analysts clearly believe that Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors. Summary Madison Square Garden Entertainment competitors beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared. About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get a rating) Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is active in the entertainment sector. It produces, presents or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, horse riding professional bullfighting, mixed martial arts, electronic sports and wrestling. in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 61 dining and nightlife venues spanning 23 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia brands; and creates and operates New England’s premier music festival. In addition, he features the Radio City Rockettes, who headline his Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Want more great investment ideas? Get news and reviews for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

