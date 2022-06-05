From Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani, Bollywood celebrities on World Environment Day





Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani. (courtesy: anushkasharma) (courtesy: dishapatani) It’s World Environment Day. And, people from all walks of life have come forward to raise awareness of ways to protect the environment. Joining the list is our Bollywood celebrities. The first is Disha Patani. Through her message, Disha urges people to sign the petition to end the elephant ride. She shared an infographic from Wildlife SOS that talks about elephants and their importance in wildlife. He said, Known as the bio-engineers of the forest, Asian elephants are essential to the survival of the jungles. Without elephants, our lush, green environment would cease to exist. The poster also mentioned, The elephant population has declined by 50% over the past three generations. The majestic mammals are captured for the tourism and begging industries. Karisma Kapoor created a special World Environment Day video on Instagram Stories. Here you can see beautiful flowers in the garden. The note said, Happy World Environment Day. When we heal the earth, we heal ourselves. Anushka Sharma, who talks a lot about environmental protection and wildlife conservation, delivered a powerful message on Instagram Stories. She shared a thought that said, A great learning experience for kids, I think, even for adults And how to take care of our environment and learn from it. She marked the day by talking about the love and care that we as individuals can give to animals, and basically every creature to grow and live. Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, posted a video on Instagram showing the couple standing next to large turtles. For legend, he said, tortoises live up to 300 years. Imagine what those guys saw. We must do our best to protect the environment and the Earth in order to have a world worth living in for all beings. Happy World Environment Day. Dr Nene also added the hashtags World Environment Day and Protect the Earth. Highlighting the importance of marine life, Rakul Preet Singh has released an underwater video from his vacation album. She captioned the post, saying: Not just the soil, there’s a whole world under the ocean that needs our care…let’s be kind to the planet…World Environment Day. She also added this year’s theme as part of her hashtag, Only one earth. Now look at this picture of tigers drinking water in the forest. Courtesy: Raveen Tandon. Happy World Environment Day everyone.

