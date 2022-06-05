Stages divided on participation in the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment





The stages are divided on the idea of ​​​​entering the Eurovision Song Contest. While Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee and Claire Richards would happily represent the UK at the annual musical extravaganza, their bandmates Faye Tozer and Lee Latchford-Evans are much more reluctant as they think it might damage their “incredible heritage”. Faye told Daily Star Sunday columnist Ed Gleave: “We are a divided camp within the group. H would do it tomorrow. Lisa and Claire would probably like to do that too. But I’m not so in favor of it. Lee added: It’s a very mixed side and I agree with Faye. We would like to do it for the experience if all the other elements weren’t there, the null points, the politics. Faye continued: We have such an incredible legacy behind us, I don’t think it would do us any favors. It’s the whole zero point thing.” The “One For Sorrow” hitmakers were approached about the possibility earlier in their careers, but “specific rules” surrounding their participation ruled them out. Faye explained: We were approached early on. But there are specific rules, I don’t think you can release music for a certain time or chart period. “Fortunately for me, we were never in that category and we couldn’t. Claire had previously admitted the group “could” make Eurovision and it would be an “amazing” experience, but she would also be worried about being the last. She said: “I’m always the one to say, ‘No, absolutely not! “, But then I look at it and I think we could do it. “There are always a few texts that come and go. “Honestly, I think if you do this show, you can never go out there hoping to win and we have to have that attitude. “We’ve always been very lucky in everything we’ve done and I think the experience would be amazing. “It’s just that feeling of, we wouldn’t want to come in last because that would be really bad. “Nobody wants to come last, do they?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/lifestyles/entertainment/steps-divided-over-taking-part-in-eurovision-song-contest/article_af49355f-f1ed-548a-8839-3c81c431cb53.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos