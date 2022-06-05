Harvey Weinstein rape conviction upheld by appeals court – Daily Ardmoreite

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated press

NEW YORK (AP) A New York appeals court upheld Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence on Thursday, dismissing movie moguls saying the judge in his landmark #MeToo trial will prejudiced by allowing women to testify to allegations that were not part of the criminal case.

The decision by a five-judge panel of the Intermediate States Court of Appeals upheld one of the most high-profile verdicts to date in the Americas, considering sexual misconduct by powerful figures, an era that has started with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

Weinsteins publicist Juda Engelmayer said he was considering his options and would seek to appeal the decision to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

We are disappointed, but not surprised, said Engelmayer.

Weinstein, 70, was convicted in New York in February 2020 of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

He was acquitted of rape and predatory sexual assault stemming from allegations by actor Annabella Sciorras about a mid-1990s encounter. The Associated Press does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named; Sciorra has spoken publicly about his allegations.

Weinstein is jailed in California, where he was extradited last year and is awaiting trial for assaulting five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

In a 45-page decision, the appeals court said trial judge James Burke properly exercised his discretion in allowing prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from three women who accused Weinstein of raping them but whose allegations had not led to charges in the New York case. .

The judges said that although the volume of documents, relating to 28 alleged acts over 30 years, is unquestionably large and, on the face of it, may seem troubling, Burke correctly exercised his discretion in assessing its relevance to the case. .

The judges had been much more critical during closing arguments in December, questioning a number of Burkes rulings, including one that cleared the way for prosecutors to confront Weinstein with evidence of other unrelated misconduct had he testified.

The judges, echoing the concerns of Weinstein’s attorneys, said at the time that the decision effectively muted his defense.

The panel on Thursday also rejected Weinstein’s argument that Burke was wrong on other counts: allowing a woman who wrote a novel involving predatory old men to remain on the jury, and letting prosecutors do their thing. witness expert testimony about victim behavior and rape myths. . Burke did not allow testimony on similar topics from defense experts.

Weinstein’s sentencing, heralded by activists and advocates as a landmark achievement, was dissected just as quickly by defense attorneys seeking to get him out of what could be the rest of his life behind bars.

Rules on calling additional witnesses to testify about past wrongdoings vary by state and were an issue in Bill Cosby’s successful appeal of his Pennsylvania sexual assault conviction.

The New York rules, shaped by a decision in a poisoning case in 1901, are among the most restrictive.

At the December appeals court hearing, lawyers for Weinsteins argued that the additional testimony went beyond what is normally allowed by detailing motive, opportunity, intent or a plan. or common plan and essentially put the former studio boss on trial for crimes he was not charged with and had no opportunity to defend himself against.

The Burkes ruling, which allowed prosecutors to use stories from Weinstein’s past to attack his credibility, helped prevent him from taking the witness stand, Weinstein’s attorney Barry Kamins told the committee. appeal at the December hearing.

The jury was overwhelmed with such prejudicial and bad evidence, Kamins argued. It was a Harvey Weinstein character trial. People made him a bad person.

