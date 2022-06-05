Catch Steak opens new Los Angeles outpost in West Hollywood – Robb Report

When peach steak opens in West Hollywood on Monday, June 6, diners will find ultra-premium American beef, hard-to-find Japanese Wagyu, and plenty of entrees for customers who don’t want to eat steak. And as always, Catch Hospitality Group co-founders Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm consider three crucial elements to creating a full-service restaurant.

“Food, service and ambiance,” says Birnbaum. “That’s what we think Catch is. We repeat it all the time.

Catch Steak is a new school steakhouse, where meals don’t have to weigh you down, the atmosphere is festive, there are table presentations without unnecessary fuss, and the quality of the food remains high even though the room can be a total scene with celebrities, taste influencers and large groups of party-loving guests with diverse food preferences. The ambitious restaurant will be open for dinner seven days a week, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.

“We can do four or five, six, seven hundred covers, but we still do everything the right, old-fashioned way,” says business manager Michael Vignola, who grills tomahawks and porters on chickens of Montague flesh that can be rotated up to 1,800 degrees.

But Vignola points out that the menu at Catch Steak (which also has locations in New York and Aspen) is built around smaller cuts, which are cooked on solid steel plates an inch and a half above the chickens. of flesh to measure.

One of the dining rooms



Catch restaurants

“Catch is a really modern take on a classic steakhouse,” says Vignola. “We kind of moved away from that old school mentality of big beefy cuts that are carved on a cart. Everyone is really focused on what they’re putting in their body now, and we understand that. So if you look at our menu you will see smaller cuts. You will see the large format cuts at the bottom. But on our basic menu, nothing really goes over 12 ounces, and that’s really where we wanted to live. We truly believe that we can give you less if we give you the best quality.

Catch Steak has two butchers at Allen Brothers, a Chicago-based supplier, who hand-cut the beef for the restaurant.

“We only buy premium beef and only the top 2% of beef,” says Vignola. “Our meat is extremely reduced. There is no auxiliary fat, no additional cartilage. It is really focused and concise in size and shape.

At the same time, Vignola recognizes the importance of traditional steakhouse flavors and textures that are built around grain-fed, corn-finished beef.

“I really wanted that classic old-school American mouthfeel you get in a good steak,” he says.

The menu includes seafood and even a soy-based vegetarian “chicken”.



Catch restaurants

For those in the mood for something different, there’s a New York grass-fed chili pepper strip. Catch Steak also serves coveted Japanese cuts including snow beef from Hokkaido, olive-fed beef from Kagawa, and real A5 Kobe beef from Hyogo, which can be ordered individually or in flight of the three.

Non-steak options include chilled seafood, Dover sole, mushroom crusted salmon, sushi rolls, spiced baked clams, roasted langoustines, sizzling prawns, vegetarian riff to soy base over chicken parmesan (which Vignola and Birnbaum highly recommend) and sides like a twice-baked potato that can be topped with osetra caviar. Vignola enjoys being in Los Angeles, where he can serve premium produce like California tomatoes which he pairs with Harry’s Berries strawberry jam.

Table shows include smoky cocktails that come out in lanterns, Wagyu that sizzles on hot stones, and baked Alaska that’s flambéed, of course.

For Birnbaum and his partners, including steakhouse king Tillman Fertitta (whose restaurants also include Mastro’s, Del Frisco’s, Morton’s and the Palm), the Catch brand is about putting the right concepts in the most optimal places.

The camera-ready entrance



Catch restaurants

Seafood Catch LA, for example, opened on a prime perch above Melrose Avenue in 2016. “The space dictated that we do it,” says Birnbaum. “If this rooftop where Catch LA is now located wasn’t available, I don’t know if we would have ever come here.”

Catch Steak’s West Hollywood location came about after Birnbaum got a call during the pandemic and learned that the sprawling Fig & Olive space on Melrose Place was available. He already loved the building, the two-story layout and the beautiful patio. And then he learned that there was an adjacent parking lot, which had been used as an event space, which was also available.

“I’m like, wow, imagine we rip the roof off of this and make it a retractable roof like what Catch LA has, which everyone loves so much and also, frankly, has been a lifesaver during Covid because it’s It’s become an outdoor dining up there,” says Birnbaum.

So Catch Hospitality Group jumped at the chance to create a high-ceilinged Rockwell Group-designed steakhouse with 13,000 square feet of space, a street-facing patio, outdoor seating, an indoor tree with lights in the center from the restaurant and a long entrance that will undoubtedly be featured in many Instagram and TikTok posts.

“It’s like the yin and yang of the starters,” says Birnbaum. “While the Catch LA or Catch Vegas brand or the Catch OG brand is more whimsical and floral and colorful, it’s a more, say, subdued green and natural wood entry. It still gives you the earthy vibe, but it’s not quite as fancy. I would even say maybe it’s more sophisticated, or the more developed version of our brand, the steakhouse.