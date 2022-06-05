How do the Pentagon and the CIA keep Hollywood under their control?





The CIA and the Pentagon use their power in Hollywood to normalize US military operations overseas, attract more volunteers, and advertise weapons in movies. The Los Angeles Times exposes the direct involvement of the Pentagon and the CIA in the Hollywood film industry to justify US military actions around the world in a report by Roger Stahl, professor of communication studies at the University of Georgia . Roger Stahl also directed the documentary Threats of War: How the Pentagon and the CIA Took Hollywood. He and his team accessed 30,000 pages of classified internal Department of Defense files under the Freedom of Information Act and discovered that the Department of Defense Entertainment Media Office was only clearing filmmakers. of action than to use military equipment and weapons in exchange for complete control of the scenario. 2500 films influenced by the CIA and the Pentagon It was previously assumed that only a few hundred movies were involved, but after Roger Stahl and his team gained access to confidential CIA and Pentagon information, it was discovered that over 2,500 movies and TV shows were involved. According to the documents, certain scenes from these films are prohibited, including images of wartime atrocities, torture, nuclear arsenal security, soldier suicide, sexual harassment and racial bias among soldiers. Additionally, the CIA and Pentagon are using their power in Hollywood to normalize US military operations overseas, attract more volunteers, and advertise weapons in movies. Additionally, many films were unable to receive government funding because the Pentagon disapproved of their subject matter and thus never made it to production. Make a movie to join the army Top Gun, Paramount’s first film, was released after the Vietnam War, at a time when the American public was ashamed of the country’s actions in Vietnam, and the film served as a response to that sentiment, encouraging more people to join the army. Additionally, the film was described by the Department of Defense Entertainment Media Office as “a film that repaired the skewed image of the U.S. military after the Vietnam War”. According to Roger Stall’s report, the Pentagon has also been involved in the production of hundreds of other films, including Godzilla and Fast and Furious 8. As Stahl said, the American public has a right to know what influence the Pentagon has over the production of movies people pay to see. He believes that publishing the progress of each script’s discussions in the media is a method of clarifying the issue, and Congress should establish a law requiring filmmakers to report the amount at which the Pentagon and CIA influence each film before its release. exit. He added that regardless of the financial benefits of working with the Pentagon, the filmmakers could play a key role in clarifying the Pentagon’s position in the production of any film and refusing to let them take control of the scripts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/473301/How-do-the-Pentagon-and-the-CIA-keep-Hollywood-under-their-control

