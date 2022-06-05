Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished the Bollywood actor a speedy ‘recovery’. New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Katrina Kaif also tested positive recently, claimed several reports and had to skip the 2022 IIFA ceremony, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was declared best actor. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished the Bollywood superstar a speedy ‘recovery’. “Just heard that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has tested positive for covid. Pray for the superstar’s fastest recovery. Get Shahrukh well! Come back ASAP!” Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday. Just learned that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has tested covid positive. Pray the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Get out as soon as possible! Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) June 5, 2022 Several Bollywood actors have tested positive for the virus lately, even as Maharashtra is seeing a surge in infections. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive on Saturday, just a week after Akshay Kumar announced he had canceled his visit to the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival after testing positive. Maharashtra reported more than 1,400 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and Mumbai (961 new cases) accounted for nearly 60% of the state’s total cases. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has urged people to wear masks and not panic amid the spiraling cases. “There is no need to panic, deaths are not increasing. I call on the public to wear a face mask and receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the teaser for his highly anticipated action movie “Jawan”. He also unveiled a poster of the upcoming project on social media.

