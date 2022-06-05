BJP announces candidates, Bhojpuri actor Nirahua gets another chance in Azamgarh





The BJP also nominated its candidates for seven Assembly seats in Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand.



The BJP also nominated its candidates for seven Assembly seats in Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand.



The BJP has given Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, another shot at the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat as the party nominated him as the candidate for the upcoming by-elections on Saturday. Apart from the Lok Sabha by-election candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur, the BJP has also nominated its candidates for seven Assembly seats in Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand. The by-vote in Uttar Pradeshs Azamgarh and Rampur was necessitated after incumbent MPs Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan respectively contested and won recent Assembly elections. While Mr Yadav was elected from Karhal in Mainpuri, Mr Khan, who was recently released from prison, is the current MP for his traditional seat of Rampur Sadar. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, actor-turned-politician Mr. Dinesh Lal Yadav came in second against Samajwadi party chairman. While the SP has yet to officially declare its candidate, the BSP was the first to announce the name of its candidate – Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, a former MP from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh. Also in Rampur, the SP has not yet officially nominated a candidate. The BSP has decided that he will not compete in Rampur. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi in Rampur. Mr. Lodhi, a former SP MLC, joined the BJP in January accusing the SP of being anti-OBC and anti-Dalit. Mr. Lodhi has contested the election of Lok Sabha on the BSP ticket in the past, but without success. Both BJP candidates in UP are from OBC communities. The BJP has also sent the chief minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, who was recently appointed to the post, from Bordowali town. The BJP has nominated Rajesh Bhatia as a candidate for Rajinder Nagar’s seat in Delhi. The by-elections will take place on June 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-announces-candidates-bhojpuri-actor-nirahua-gets-another-shot-at-azamgarh/article65494998.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos