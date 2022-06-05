Edinburgh celebrates Platinum Jubilee with picnics and shows





Edinburgh residents enjoyed live music and entertainment in the gardens below Edinburgh Castle on Sunday as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Attendees of the free event in West Princes Street Gardens were able to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant broadcast live from London, which was shown on large screens.

The celebration, which saw attendees enjoy picnics in the sun, kicked off at 12.30pm with the band from HM Royal Marines Scotland and a special Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade. The music of the HM Royal Marines Scotland band included their Corps of Drums, film music, Scottish melodies and virtuoso soloists. The local Love Music Community Choir also played, followed by the screening of the show later in the afternoon. The good weather and music seemed to have brought many out for the day, with some attendees admitting they were somewhat neutral on the Jubilee celebrations. A historic floral clock in the gardens celebrates the Platinum Jubilee (Jane Barlow/PA) Were here for the music and the performers, one told the PA news agency. We heard there was Jubilee stuff so we came to see what it was like, said another. I’m pretty neutral with it [the Jubilee]but it’s a good excuse for a party. Everyone has a day off, so we might as well. Lord Provost Robert Aldridge of Edinburgh said: The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the capital for those wishing to come together and celebrate the occasion. In the tradition of Jubilee street parties, our grand picnic in the gardens invites citizens to come together to enjoy fantastic local entertainment and music. Watching the celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to get involved and soak up the atmosphere of this extraordinary day. Crowds in Princes Street Gardens (Andrew Milligan/PA) British Forces Broadcasting Service presenter Mark McKenzie was the master of ceremonies for the afternoon. He said: It’s a huge honor and I’m delighted to be part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in Edinburgh. The program has a real eclectic feel, capturing not just a flavor of Scotland, but also of the Commonwealth and beyond. Always a pleasure to host with Edinburgh Castle as a backdrop, it will be a day with something for everyone. Elsewhere in the gardens, a historic floral clock blooms this year with a design marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Five gardeners from the City of Edinburgh Councils park team took four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers used in the clock to prepare it for this weekend’s celebrations. The clock, which has been in Edinburgh since 1903, will be in bloom until October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/news/20188190.edinburgh-celebrates-platinum-jubilee-picnics-live-entertainment/

