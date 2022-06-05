Another Bollywood actor has tested positive for Covid-19. King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, who recently announced his pan-Indian film, Jawan, with an intense teaser, has contracted the virus.

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan attended the big birthday party of famous producer-director Karan Johar. Rumors have already surfaced online that many celebrities were hit with the virus at the party.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has films like Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. Keep watching this space for more exciting updates from B-town.

