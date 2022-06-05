Brad Johnson, former Marlboro Man, dead of COVID at 62





Brad Johnson, the actor best known for playing the Marlboro Man in cigarette commercials, died earlier this year. He was 62 years old. Johnson died of complications from COVID-19 on February 18, but his death was not widely reported until this week. Brad was a true Renaissance man, his family wrote in an online obituary. He was not only interested in all that life had to offer, but he was also good at it. In addition to his time as the Marlboro Man, Johnson was a cast member in Steven Spielberg’s 1989 film Always and had a recurring role on Melrose Place. Born October 24, 1959 in Tucson, Arizona, Johnson was a rodeo man from a young age. He began his professional career in 1984 and his rugged good looks led to his discovery by a talent scout. His first role, fittingly, was in an episode of Dallas in 1986. He went on to appear on several other shows, including Soldier of Fortune, Inc. and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Johnson also had a five-episode run on Melrose Place. Brad Johnson in “Always”. (Sherman, John/John Sherman/Amblin) In addition to his small-screen work, Johnson has appeared in Always, Rough Riders, and the three big-screen Left Behind films. Johnson met his wife of 35 years, Laurie, while on a rodeo trip to Dallas. He is survived by her and their eight children. Although he loved the cowboy and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family, reads his obituary. He put them before him in every way and they know they couldn’t have been blessed with a better husband and father. With dispatch services

