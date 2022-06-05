Padres Daily: As scripted; Grisham does; Crone area; Lauer to face (a few) old friends

Hello from Milwaukee,

Craft a few runs, hit a multi-run homer, get a great tee shot.

The last two days have been about how a team writes them. The bottom three, really, except Taylor Rogers colored outside the lines on Thursday.

If the Padres hadn’t given up closer four runs to the Brewers in the ninth inning that night, the Padres would be looking to close out a winning road trip today. As it stands, they will be looking to win a series (and the series of the season) against National League leaders Central.

They do so after a 7-0 win on Friday and a 4-0 win yesterday.

Jake Cronenworth and MacKenzie Gore were the heroes yesterday. Read some details about it in my game story (here), which mostly focuses on Cronenworth, and a sidebar (here) on how Gore improved as the game progressed.

Let’s talk about another reason the Padres won yesterday and won a number of games this season by not giving bases and taking extras.

Defense:

The Padres were clean for the seventh straight game. They made the fewest errors in the major leagues and entered fifth in defensive points saved and second in over-average strikeouts yesterday.

It’s part of how a team that scored 17e-most runs have the fifth-best record in the major leagues (32-21). Yes, the pitch was good. But that staff has been aided by the guys playing behind them, making almost every routine play and a good number that aren’t routine.

Your glove never takes a day off, manager Bob Melvin said. Sometimes you go through offensive crises. But if you bring your glove every day, it will be more difficult for the other team to score and it will allow you, even if you don’t hit, to stay in matches and give you a chance throughout the game.

Basic stroke:

Sergio Alcantara went first at home on Cronenworths’ brace for the Padres’ first innings, and Jos Azocar went first through third on Trent Grishams’ single to put themselves in position to score their second innings at Jurickson’s home ground. Profars. The Padres 37 times going first through third on a single is the second-highest total in the majors.

This is partly why a team ranked 27e in percentage of slugging and 26e in home runs scored the 17th most runs.

You tend to focus on what’s wrong often, Melvin said ahead of yesterday’s game, referring to the natural tendency to bemoan the Padres’ often dismal offense. U.S. too.

And even if no World Series winner since the Giants in 2010 (17e) has a rating lower than 12e in points scored during the season, the things the Padres are doing well are keeping them afloat for now.

All those things when you’re not scoring a ton of points, whether it’s his defense or his base run, Melvin said. All the little things we’ve been pretty good at throughout the year.

wait for it

Grisham did what he does so well and often to his detriment. And then he got two singles.

Leading the third inning, Grisham watched two 97mph sinkers for strikes. At that point, the Brewers infield shifted sharply to the right. Grisham then pushed a 97 mph sinker through the gap where the third baseman would have been in a normal lineout.

With Azocar on first base when Grisham came in in the fifth inning, Brewers shortstop Pablo Reyes was playing toward second base. Grisham fell behind 0-2 again looking down a sinker and slider. After taking a slider that bounced into the dirt, Grisham again pushed a single down the left side, through where Reyes would have normally played.

Grisham entered the game with a swing rate of just 57.6% on the courts in the zone, the fifth lowest among 162 qualified players. That’s not necessarily the problem. His 60.5% swing rate on 129-rated area courtse out of 142 qualified players in 2020, when he hit a very respectable .251/.352/.456.

But his selectivity has seemingly crippled him this season. We’ve talked many times here and elsewhere about Grisham’s best trait sometimes working against him.

Lately, he’s swung a little more. In addition, he swung on the right grounds.

I’m slowly coming to my senses,” Grisham said ahead of yesterday’s game.

Yesterday’s 2-for-3 gave Grisham back-to-back two-hit games, raising his batting line for the season to .176/.284/.303. This is a significant improvement from the .146/.255/.238 on May 21.

For a little more appreciation of what went into hitting Aaron Ashby yesterday, watch this:

And that:

The area of ​​the old

Cronenworth seemed to hit his fifth-inning home run pretty solidly. And it was pretty solid. But it turned out he smashed the ball with an exit speed of just 94.7 mph, the Padres’ slowest home run this season and slower than all but 25 home runs at the majors this year.

He was due.

His recent hits have redefined The Crone Zone as a Twilight Zone.

Here is something interesting:

Two Padres players have put far more balls in play with a good chance of becoming a home run than any of their teammates.

One of them is obvious. The other is Cronenworth, who has a .335 hitting percentage and only hit his fourth homer yesterday.

Manny Machado, who ranks ninth in the majors with a .565 hitting percentage, put 23 of those balls in play. That’s one more than Cronenworth.

What is considered a fair chance of being a home run? Admittedly, I have broadened the criteria a bit.

I took the slowest exit speed of any home run by a Padres player this season (94.7 mph by Cronenworth) and the highest launch angles (38 degrees by Luke Voit) and the lowest (18 degrees by Machado) of all Padres home runs this season.

Cronenworth is 10-for-22 (.454) with four doubles, a triple and four homers on balls hit this hard and high. This may sound good until Machados numbers are taken into account. He’s 15-for-23 (.652) with three doubles and nine homers.

Another comparison: the CJ Cron Rockies are 16-for-20 (.800) with three doubles and 13 homers on balls hit this hard and high.

The Padres have fielded just 153 balls that fall within those ranges of exit velocity and launch angle, sixth-fewest among major league teams.

Was it all a bit convoluted? Yes. But it explains what I do with my time, and it explains a little bit why Cronenworth’s stats are so bad.

Familiar enemy, somehow

Eric Lauer starts today against the Padres, the team that drafted him 25e in total in 2016, then traded him and infielder Luis Uras to the Brewers for Zach Davies and Grisham in November 2019.

Lauer is symbolic of how the current Padres roster was built using prospects to acquire other teams’ players.

He looked around the field when he first arrived at Petco Park for last month’s series between the teams and hardly found anyone he recognized.

There are about four guys, Lauer said Saturday.

Counting Wil Myers and Tatis, who are on the injured reserve but traveling, there are actually five current Padres who were with the team when Lauer was.

Trust builder

Two days after being charged with four runs while not recording an out in the ninth inning, Rogers was called to pitch in a no-stop situation late in yesterday’s game.

He threw three pitches to the first batter he faced before getting three consecutive outs on nine more pitches.

I wanted it to be able to feel a bit different (from) where you come in and you have no room for error, Melvin said of coming together in a 4-0 game. I wanted him off the mound in the ninth inning. He falls behind 3-0, comes back and has a nice clean run. So overall, I think it was an important release for him.

Cope

There was some concern about how the bullpen would be taxed during this 13-game streak. But in the nine games the Padres have played in the past nine days, starting pitchers have pitched all but 20 teams in 79 2/3 innings.

The teams’ run of 10 straight games in which their starting pitcher went at least six innings has a decent chance of ending today. It would be a lot to expect Mike Clevinger to go six innings in his first start after 15 days on the injured list with a sprained triceps.

That’s why Nick Martinez is likely to piggyback today after starting his last two games and in eight of his nine games this season.

The Padres complete that 13-game streak on Wednesday, sit out Thursday, and then play 18 games in 17 days. They have a doubleheader against the Rockies on Saturday.

Small bites

Eric Hosmer sat for the second time in five games and the third time in 13 games. Prior to that, the 32-year-old first baseman had started 27 straight games and 37 of the Padres’ first 39 games. Said Melvin: We ran him a lot of games in a row. So probably the safest thing to do now that we’re in the season is to give him regular rest days.

Alcantara made his third start yesterday, this one at second base as Cronenworth filled in the first. Alcantara was 0-for-3 and 0-for-11 since joining the Padres.

The Padres beat the defending winner of Cy Young, Corbin Burnes and Ashby, scoring nine points against the pair over the past two days. Burnes and Ashby have a combined 2.42 ERA in games they haven’t faced the Padres this season. The Padres went 0-4 to start the trip against pitchers who have a combined 3.38 ERA in games not against the Padres. That number is still nearly three-quarter points higher than the MLB average for starting pitchers.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is scheduled to undergo a wrist scan Monday to determine if he can start swinging a bat. Yesterday, by the way, was the sixth anniversary of the trade that sent pitcher James Shields and roughly $30 million to the White Sox for a 17-year-old shortstop.

Alright, that’s it for me. Game day today.

Speak to you tomorrow.