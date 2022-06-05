Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities who have twice tested positive for COVID
It was only recently that actor Akshay Kumar let everyone know that he tested positive for COVID. Since then, several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for COVID. Amid rising cases in Maharashtra, the government has taken action to keep everyone safe and to help curb the spread of the virus. Akshay Kumar was among the few Bollywood celebrities who tested positive for COVID twice.
From Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to Kartik Aaryan; here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who have twice tested positive for COVID.
Here are Bollywood celebrities who have tested COVID positive twice!
Akshay Kumar
The Prithviraj actor tested positive for the virus ahead of his trip to the Cannes Film Festival. He informed his fans and followers via social media that he had tested positive for COVID. Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote: “I was really looking forward to supporting our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Go put it down. Many best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Really gonna miss being there. (sic)“Akshay first contracted COVID in April 2021 while filming Ram Setu.
I was really looking forward to supporting our cinema at the India Pavilion in #Cannes2022, but have unfortunately tested positive for Covid. Go put it down. Lots of kisses to you and your whole team, @ianuragthakur. Really gonna miss being there.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2022
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi has contracted COVID twice. He first contracted the virus in November 2020. It was in January 2022 that he tested positive for COVID.
Katrina Kaif
The Tiger 3 actress tested positive for COVID just before the 2022 IIFA awards. She had previously tested positive for the virus in April last year. Apparently, she skipped IIFA 2022 due to her health.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun had first contracted COVID in September 2020. Later, it was in December 2021 that he contracted COVID along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik, who is enjoying the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, posted an article on Saturday and informed about the positive COVID test. He shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote: “Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha, covid se raha Nahi Gaya.”
Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that superstar Shah Rukh Khan had tested positive for COVID. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur and a few others have tested positive for COVID. Kartik Aaryan also informed recently that he tested positive for COVID.
Read also: Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID but recovered – Report
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
