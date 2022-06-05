Ambanis Hosts Radhika Merchant Arangetram at Jio World Center Bollywood Celebrities Attend PICS





Image source: YOGEN SHAH/INSTA/ISHAAMBANIPIRAMAL Ambanis Hosts Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center, Bollywood Celebrities Attend | PICTURES Strong points Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram of Bharatanatyam was organized by the Ambani family on Sunday

The event took place at Jio World Center in Mumbai

It saw the presence not only of political figures, but also of several Bollywood celebrities The Ambani family organized the Bharatanatyam Arangetram on Sunday June 5 at the Jio World Center in Mumbai. It was arranged for none other than Radhika Merchant who happens to be Mukesh Ambani’s fiancé and Nita Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani. Radhika is a famous Bharatnatyam dancer who rose to prominence through the marriage of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The lavish Arangetram event was held in Mumbai and also saw the participation of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. For those who do not know ‘Arangetram’, it is the final diploma obtained in the teaching of Bharatanatyam dance. In simple language, it means mastering the Bharatanatyam dance. The event saw the participation of big personalities linked to industry and politics. Co-commissioner Vishwas Nagre Patil also came with his security stock. Not only political figures but several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey, Rajkumar Hirani, Praful Patel, Salman Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and her cricketer husband Zaheer Khan also marked their presence. See photos of the event here: Image source: YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Image source: YOGEN SHAH Ranveer Singh at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Image source: YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Image source: YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Image source: YOGEN SHAH Rajkummar Hirani at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Image source: YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Image source: YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Image source: YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram at Jio World Center Radhika Merchant is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In the meantime, take a look at some inside videos of Radhika’s performance: A few days ago, an invitation card to the Arangetram ceremony went viral on the internet. It was a beautiful floral pink color and informed that the event will be followed by dinner at the Lotus Ballroom. It is said that Radhika and Anant got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019, but the news is yet to be confirmed by Ambanis and merchants.

