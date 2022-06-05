Entertainment
Shakira and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique call it quits after 12 years; Here are the details!
Celebrity breakups are always hard on their fans. The latest to make headlines with their split after 12 long years together are Colombian singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique. The singer’s PR firm released an official statement from the two, as reported on a leading entertainment portal, which said, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. “For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thanks for understanding.”
For those who didn’t know, the two lovebirds had met on the sets of the hit Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) which was the song you could hear everywhere since it was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They have two children – Milan who is 9 years old and Sasha who is 7 years old. Apparently they never got married. The news started making the rounds when it was reported that Gerard had moved out of the family home.
Recently, when Shakira appeared on Planet Weirdo led by the Holly H podcast, she jokingly said, “My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to waiting so long. It’s sick of waiting.”
The leading entertainment daily also cited her other statements in which she said: “[Because] Colombian time is not the same as Catalan time, Spanish time. His mind is structured like that and mine. …I’ve become a lot more punctual since I met him. [But] the times we argue it’s because I’m late and he’s waiting.”
Shakira said the couple had a lot of fights because of their different upbringings. Leave it to public speculation to consider that as one of the reasons the couple called it quits.
Sources
2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/shakira-and-longtime-boyfriend-gerard-pique-call-it-quits-after-12-years-here-are-the-details-54350.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Greetings from Xi Jinping on National Environment Day June 5, 2022
- Jokowi attends the wedding of the son of his spiritual master,… June 5, 2022
- Edinburgh celebrates Platinum Jubilee with picnics and shows June 5, 2022
- Smyth leads with one in the International Series of Asian Tournament – PGA of Australia June 5, 2022
- Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump in another straw poll June 5, 2022