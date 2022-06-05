Shakira and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique call it quits after 12 years; Here are the details!

Celebrity breakups are always hard on their fans. The latest to make headlines with their split after 12 long years together are Colombian singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique. The singer’s PR firm released an official statement from the two, as reported on a leading entertainment portal, which said, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. “For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thanks for understanding.”

For those who didn’t know, the two lovebirds had met on the sets of the hit Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) which was the song you could hear everywhere since it was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They have two children – Milan who is 9 years old and Sasha who is 7 years old. Apparently they never got married. The news started making the rounds when it was reported that Gerard had moved out of the family home.

Recently, when Shakira appeared on Planet Weirdo led by the Holly H podcast, she jokingly said, “My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to waiting so long. It’s sick of waiting.”

The leading entertainment daily also cited her other statements in which she said: “[Because] Colombian time is not the same as Catalan time, Spanish time. His mind is structured like that and mine. …I’ve become a lot more punctual since I met him. [But] the times we argue it’s because I’m late and he’s waiting.”

Shakira said the couple had a lot of fights because of their different upbringings. Leave it to public speculation to consider that as one of the reasons the couple called it quits.