Expresso Bollywood report on Asit Sen’s “Safar”

The film Safar by Asit Sens is a real attempt to portray a realistic woman in the 70s. The plot requires more understanding and reasoning. There is an important scene in Asit Sens Safar where Sharmila Tagores Neela, a surgeon, is called to perform the first surgery of her life but to get to her work engagement she has to bail out dinner with her husband Shekhar, played by Feroz Khan. When she tells him about it he says all the right things but the way he says it you know this relationship is doomed. His dismissive attitude, sarcastic remarks, and distrust of his wife, all masked in the name of love, are obvious red flags for Neela, but like most women, she plans to make it work.

The easiest way to describe Safar would be to call it a love triangle and while it is essential that it examines the idea of ​​love and romance from an adult lens, where love is not all rainbows and roses but often finds himself living in despair and disappointment. The third angle of this love triangle with Neela and Shekhar is Avinash, played by Rajesh Khanna. When Avinash and Neela first meet as college students, it’s obvious there’s something about their relationship, or it’s just our conditioning to watch a hero and heroine onscreen. As the film progresses and we see them enjoying their friendship, it looks like theirs could be a love story that completes them both. Eventually, when Neela asks Avinash if there is going to be more to this relationship, he respectfully refuses and she asks no follow-up questions. In a twist very similar to Kal Ho Naa Ho, Avinash reveals he has cancer and asks Neela to marry the wealthy Shekhar, who is interested in her anyway. It is important to note here that Neela is well aware of being emotionally manipulated by the man she loves, but gives in anyway. The manipulation continues by her husband after their marriage. At one end, Shekhar sings Tum din ko agar raat kaho raat kahenge (If you say a sunny day is a night, I agree), but also leaves no room to remind her of her duty as a wife to take care of her house even when she is supposed to be working. For Rajesh Khanna, who played an eternal optimist in Anand (which came after Safar), this film is a darker story where his Avinash oscillates between fighting his demons and living life to the fullest. As Avinash broods over the portrait of his muse in a darkened room, he is visibly unhappy with his decision to marry but keeps reminding himself that it’s probably for the best. Neela, on the other hand, embraces the love of Shekhar but cannot let go of the attachment she formed with Avinash. Safar is presented as a tragic story where no one gets what they want, but it is Neela who is blamed for everything but the filmmaker is extremely suspicious of how he handles it. When Shekhar dies by suicide following a misunderstanding, Neela finds herself accused. Even when Avinash dies from her long illness, she is the one accused. And in both of these cases, the accusation comes from the fact that she never gave these men her full attention. Safar belongs to an era of cinema where music was the backbone of a film. And just like many of his contemporaries, Safars’ music is integrated into his screenplay. Composed by Kalyanji Anandji, with lyrics by Indeevar, the songs on the album seem to highlight a character’s state of mind. For example, when we hear Hum the jinke sahare, Neela struggles to accept that her relationship with Avinash can never take it to the next level. Or when Avinash hears Nadiya chale chale re dhara, it is to accentuate his cancerous state and accept his fate. Safar doesn’t stand up for her empowered manipulative men, but neither does she stand up for her blameless wife. He punishes Sharmila Tagores Neela, for loving her job, and accepts that the only way for her to thrive was to let the men in her life down. One can’t help but wonder, what if Neela was just celebrated for her work without the burden of those decaying relationships? The two men in her life were just too wrapped up in how they saw her, instead of who she was as an individual.

Safar carries a lot of weight as a film even to this day. There is no perfect ending with a prince charming waiting at the end of the door, and as Safar evolves into an internal reflection resulting in what a person would ultimately prefer, it is our responsibility to absorb the message rather than being swayed by a distressed plot. More than five decades have passed since Safar's release, but the film, and in particular the complex nature of the relationships, is just as relatable. They may seem orthodox and dated, but women in 2022 continue to live in an unbalanced world.



